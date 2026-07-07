Knicks must capitalize on obvious trade opportunity after re-signing Jose Alvarado

With their decision to re-sign Jose Alvarado, the New York Knicks have officially locked in the guard's grit-and-grind style of play for the next several years.

While his retention should certainly be celebrated, as the Brooklyn native played a key role in the club claiming their first NBA Championship in 53 years, it also sheds light on the sad yet necessary reality that Miles McBride could very well be traded.

Though Deuce has established himself as a beloved member of this team throughout his five-year tenure and is coming off a career-best campaign where he posted averages of 12.0 points on 41.3 percent shooting from deep, the cash-strapped Knicks have made it clear that they're willing to make some serious sacrifices in order to stay under the second apron.

Just ask Mitchell Robinson.

The 25-year-old is heading into the final year of his current three-year, $13 million deal with the franchise and, considering his production coupled with his newly established championship experience, is likely looking to cash in come the 2027 free agency period.

With the fact that the Knicks are already slated to have the second-highest payroll in the entire league in two years, and have guys like Tyler Kolek and, now, Alvarado under contract for the next few years, regardless of whether they want to keep him or not, it's best to view McBride as an expiring and highly expendable contract heading into this upcoming campaign.

Because of this, many are suggesting that Leon Rose and company should prepare to include him in an outbound package in exchange for extra center help.

Knicks could use Miles McBride to add extra center depth

While the signing of Andre Drummond is believed to be a quality response to addressing their vacant backup center position following the departure of Mitchell Robinson, it shouldn't be the only move this Knicks team makes.

Using McBride in a trade is considered a way that could lead New York to an even more prominent upgrade at the five spot.

During a recent episode of the Game Theory podcast, The Athletic's Bryce Simon noted that Deuce is "the name that stands out to me" when it comes to potential add-ons in in-season trades.

Podcast host Sam Vecenie would agree with such a take, and went a step further by proposing a package deal of McBride and Pacome Dadiet for a "pretty decent backup center."

Considering the consensus belief that the guard is likely a goner after next season anyway, what with James Dolan's reluctance to enter the second apron, such a proposal should be viewed as a highly strategic move this Knicks team could look to make between now and the February trade deadline.