Andre Drummond sends Knicks clear message after taking Mitchell Robinson's spot

Seeing Mitchell Robinson depart for Boston this summer certainly wasn't the kind of move fans were hoping to see, but the New York Knicks seem to have landed as good a replacement as any in the likes of Andre Drummond.

At least, that's the message the recently inked big is currently trying to convey.

During a sideline interview with Mika Ortiz during NBA Summer League, the former All-Star acknowledged that while Robinson's exit is "a huge loss" for the Knicks, he feels he's someone who provides "a similar talent, similar energy" as the newly minted Celtic, and feels that he adds a particular attribute that even his predecessor didn't fully contribute: veteran experience.

"I'm a veteran. I've been around for a long time. I know what it takes to win. I'm excited to be in a new role, in a new city and going back to a place I'm familiar with," Drummond said.

Drummond, a Mount Vernon native, joins the Knicks with a ton of experience and individual accolades under his belt.

Between his two All-Star nods, 2016 All-NBA honor, and four-time NBA rebound leader titles, the 32-year-old clearly has the kind of resume that should excite the New York fanbase about him serving as Robinson's replacement.

Add on the fact that his 2025-26 stat line of 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds (3.2 offensive), and .8 blocks in 19.5 minutes closely resembles Mitch's 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds (4.2 offensive), and 1.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes, and Drummond's take on being a similar talent only continues to grow stronger.

Needless to say, the veteran seems more than confident in his abilities to fill the 7-foot-sized hole left in coach Mike Brown's rotation.

Knicks could still add to their center collection this summer

Though the addition of Drummond certainly should be seen as a quality move in the wake of Robinson's departure, it does not necessarily mean the Knicks are done with bolstering their center depth just yet.

Prior to the veteran's signing, reports were that New York was keeping tabs on the availability of Hornets center Moussa Diabate.

By no means should Drummond's addition halt their interest in attaining the soon-to-be fifth-year pro.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a quality tweener-big role player with Charlotte, especially following last year's breakout campaign, where he posted averages of 7.9 points, 8.7 boards, and 1.0 blocks while cashing in on 71 percent of his looks at the rim.

Considering he's attached to an incredibly affordable $2.5 million salary, even the cash-strapped Knicks could realistically strike a seamless one-for-one trade for the French baller, with the outbound package further amplified by the excess of second-round picks Leon Rose and company recently acquired thanks to their recent wheeling and dealing ways.

When considering star Karl-Anthony Towns' foul struggles and past injury woes at the position, it goes without saying that more depth could be a major boon for the Knicks' center spot.