Knicks' Landry Shamet signing looks even better every single day

The NBA's 2026 free agency has been absolutely chaotic. Adam Silver, take a bow — amid a Summer League that welcomed a promising rookie class, you've orchestrated an offseason of unadulterated, and immensely entertaining, madness.

Odysseus's journey home pales in comparison to trying to keep track of an offseason that has seen Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard*, LaMelo Ball, Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant, Paul George, Walker Kessler, Brandon Ingram, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and plenty of other notable names change teams (*pending litigation, of course).

It might feel silly to devote attention to the margins with such big names flying around, but the Knicks just won a title in part because they refused to ignore their depth. Much like Christopher Nolan's latest film, though, every member of their cast starred in their role (regardless of size). And as the rate for premium complementary talent rises, it makes the four-year, $24 million deal Landry Shamet signed look like more of a masterstroke by the Knicks.

The real art of Shamet's deal is in the guarantees (or lack of them)

The sharpshooting veteran has yet to play a minute of the contract, and declaring victory this soon can certainly carry unintended consequences. But, for whatever it's worth on paper, the Knicks proving able to keep Shamet at this price is as much of a win as it can be — at this stage.

Shamet's new contract is also an example of the NFL-style contract structures taking over the NBA. As the second apron presses down on more and more teams, with zero projected to start the 2027 regular season over that limit, the market is squeezing non-star players out of some earnings. You can add the Knicks' high-motor sharpshooter to that list.

Only the first two seasons of Shamet's deal are guaranteed, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. Both the third and fourth years carry partial guarantees, which the Knicks would likely be glad to fully guarantee. In the case that Shamet isn't returning the kind of value a championship contender needs, or has shoulder problems come back up, New York will have options.

Shamet has a player option on the final season of that deal, which he'll decide on as a 32-year-old. It falls right in line with the rest of the Knicks' core — and their long-term deals. Shamet, like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, is 29 years old. Karl-Anthony Towns is 30. And Josh Hart is 31.

New York is clearly set up to win now. Their status as reigning champions is more than enough proof. They're also set up, though, to defend that title.