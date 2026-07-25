LeBron James clearly didn’t get Jalen Brunson’s blessing to join Knicks

Rich Paul told Max Kellerman the New York Knicks' championship was the only thing stopping LeBron James from signing there this offseason. It sent the message James was looking to serve as the savior of another franchise, until Paul clarified his client would still take his talents to the Big Apple with team captain Jalen Brunson’s blessing.

At Fanatics Fest, Brunson — the teammate of Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges — told the Nightcap Show his job is not to decide "who's on the team and who's not." Especially after James' representation made clear that any negotiations required Brunson extending an olive branch, the point guard's seeming indifference toward a potential team-up with "The King" was a message of its own.

On Friday, James chose the Philadelphia 76ers — a team with several All-Stars and a 43-year title drought. It left little room for a reality where Brunson did pick up a phone to recruit James to the Big Apple. There's no guarantee that New York would've been the landing spot if their Captain had made that effort. But we'll never truly know.

Sorry, Leon Rose — Brunson truly is the Captain now

It's been reported before that James briefly considered the Knicks last offseason. Given the realities of his contract situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, Leon Rose would have likely needed to sacrifice one of New York's key starters to acquire his former client.

It clearly didn't happen, nor did a rumored trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving LeBron to opt into his player option. It would have represented a fascinating turning of the tables for James, Rose, and the Knicks. Just 16 years ago, New York's top brass were desperately trying to convince LeBron — and his super agent — to have the superstar play home games at Madison Square Garden.

Now, it feels more like James was hoping for the Knicks (as opposed to the other way around). But the defending NBA Champions weren't even on Paul's infamous whiteboard.

They didn't need LeBron. Not last offseason, when the cost could have included a member of their core. And not this offseason, when James could have easily slotted into their final roster spot on a veteran's minimum contract.

Remember all that reporting last year about Leon Rose & Rich Paul working to smooth things over?



That was because LeBron briefly considered the Knicks this past summer. It was a blip - NOT worth reporting on/chasing the story - because nothing was going to happen.



But Cavs too. https://t.co/en9nbhbENH — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) February 25, 2026

It's entirely feasible that Rose's shrewd front office had interest in adding James for $4 million, particularly after an organizational mandate regarding the second apron lost them Mitchell Robinson. Paul told Max Kellerman as much, confirming the Knicks' front office had checked in on James' free agency.

Rose's connections, and even former clients like Towns, have helped the Knicks reach incredible heights. His connection to the 2026 NBA Finals MVP, though, should take precedent over anything else. James' arrival in Philadelphia signals it clearly did.

LeBron's 76ers choice oddly supports Rich Paul's Knicks hypothetical

Once parachuting into New York and becoming their basketball savior was off the table, the Sixers' 43-year drought seemingly became the next best thing. Then, ESPN reported on Friday that James is considering living in New York City while playing for the 76ers.

Wilt Chamberlain had the same living situation when he played in Philadelphia, but James' plans reportedly include commuting back and forth via helicopter. That sounds a bit easier. And it also felt like the final confirmation that "The King" was all but ready to end his career in the Big Apple, until Brunson earned the authority to shut it down.

While Knicks fans would certainly have been split on James' arrival, it would have made their basketball team better. Only time will tell if Brunson made the right call by leaving recruiting out of his summer plans.