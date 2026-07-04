Knicks can improve on 76ers' Andre Drummond usage with one instant adjustment

The New York Knicks found their backup center on Friday, agreeing to sign free agent Andre Drummond to a one-year, $3.9 million contract to aid in their title defense. The big man is known for his rebounding prowess, but certainly brings other skills to the table.

That said, there's at least one skill of Drummond's that the Philadelphia 76ers may have tried exploiting last season to the tune of diminishing returns. Out of the center's 337 shot attempts over the course of the 2025-26 campaign, 90 of them (26.7%) came from behind the 3-point arc.

Mike Brown's coaching staff has an easy adjustment to make on day one of Drummond's tenure as a Knick. While he did make 32 of those long-distance attempts, good for more than a 35% conversion rate, the 7-footer is likely best served taking (and making) the high-percentage baskets his teammates create around the rim.

What can Mike Brown get out of Andre Drummond next season?

The Knicks likely aren't done adding at center, given that the same-day losses of both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti just left them bereft of depth at the position. Signing Drummond gives budding-superstar Karl-Anthony Towns some form of support, but the defending NBA Champions are going to want some more reinforcements.

It may, however, be a mistake to ignore Drummond as a bargain bin deal. New York's front office has often excelled at making the most of rough situations, most notably transforming a 21-win team with no blue-chip NBA players into a Champion in six seasons – without tanking. They've earned the benefit of the doubt, in general.

But Drummond's game, particularly, stands out as one that Brown might be able to extract more from than other coaches. The coach couldn't exactly make things work with Guerschon Yabusele last season, but Drummond's situation projects as much different. For now, he's their best option at center when Towns needs to rest – or gets in early foul trouble.

The Knicks won't have Mitchell Robinson ahead of him on the depth chart, and they'll have better talent around him defensively than other teams have been able to offer. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, and even Landry Shamet will be flying around the court to help the Mount Vernon, NY product anchor New York's title defense in spurts.

Offensively, Brown has an incredibly quick change to make to Drummond's shot diet. Reducing his 3-point volume won't magically turn him into a new player. But it might just position him to help the Knicks play winning basketball when he's backing up their All-NBA big man.

That'll be good enough for them.