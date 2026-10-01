Knicks' Jaden Akins signing gives their young core some sneaky upside

Just before the start of training camp, the New York Knicks signed Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel to two-way contracts. With incoming junior and only Knick rookie with domestic plans for 2027 locked in, only one spot remained. The prevailing thought among fans was that it'd go to a center, given the departures of Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti, and Trey Jemison III.

It went to combo guard Jaden Akins, the Michigan State product who joined the Knicks in Las Vegas this summer after spending time with the Detroit Pistons. Akins made the G-League equivalent of the All-Star team last season as a member of the Motor City Cruise.

While the guard averaged 11.3 points per game on just 36% shooting throughout the Knicks' Summer League efforts, the group New York sent out to the desert ultimately had a flimsy offensive foundation. It's hard to assign much blame to Akins for his inability to change that. And the guard's ability to create offense in a pinch — at times, in explosive ways — ultimately makes him an intriguing flier for the NBA's reigning-champion Knicks to take.

Akins' path to Knicks' two-way deal was helped by a James Dolan perk

New York sent a good deal of their draft capital in the coming years to the Brooklyn Nets. The Minnesota Timberwolves got a pick from them, too. It was all in pursuit of a greater goal — one the Knicks reached in epic fashion in June. Without many opportunities to add to their young core via the draft, though, taking advantage of interesting young talent shaking loose will have to become a larger part of New York's philosophy.

Akins, who left the Pistons right after they drafted Ebuka Okorie in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, could qualify. He came over to the Knicks' Summer League roster to help lead their efforts in Las Vegas, and clearly made a enough of a positive impression to earn a lasting spot within the organization.

Akins signed an Exhibit 10 contract, and was subsequently waived, just four days ago. Saturday's moves were part of a typical series of cap-configuring transactions the Knicks have come to rely on each summer. By signing players and immediately waiving them, New York isn't wasting any roster spots — or too much money. They are, however, getting their guys a small bonus by having them sign the Exhibit 10 contract before coming aboard as part of the organization on the G-League side of things.

Whether the Knicks' plan all along was to give the 23-year-old a two-way contract, or the sudden change in plans with regard to John Konchar shifted their priorities, they're out of two-way spots for now. Unless they convert Nickel to a standard deal sometime soon, it seems like the plan is to use the final standard roster spot on one of the veteran centers coming into training camp — James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks, and now Tony Bradley.