Jaden Akins opens exact doors Knicks had slammed shut last summer league

The New York Knicks are 2026 NBA Champions, forever. With a rotation comprised almost entirely of players that were not drafted by Leon Rose's front office, though, it's perfectly sensible for Summer League to rank lower on their list of priorities.

Last season, New York primarily used the offseason competition as a proving ground for their young core. That group was comprised entirely of third-stringers, two-way guys, and even undrafted prospects primed for G-League stints in Westchester. And they struggled to create offense.

Players like Tyler Kolek, Pacôme Dadiet, Mohamed Diawara, and Dink Pate produced to varying extents, but didn't look ready for consistent NBA roles. Without a bona fide creator, the team was flawed. So was the Knicks' ability to evaluate the guys they sent out west. This summer, Jaden Akins is primed to change that.

Knicks' under the radar Summer League add reverses last year's fate

MarJon Beauchamp starred in a veteran role, but isn't exactly a playmaker. Much like an unknown group of receivers and running backs without a stable veteran under center, New York's young core didn't have much of a chance to show their stuff. Diawara certainly flashed feel as a playmaker, but that took the rangy wing out of the equation as a potential play-finisher.

Throughout last season, Akins showed a clear knack for getting two feet into the paint. He "sprayed" passes out to open teammates with zip, flashing some nasty ball handling abilities in the process.

His ability to read defenses, and make the perfect read in any given situation, pales in comparison's to Kolek's. His handle, willingness to take contact inside, and smooth touch around the rim, though, make it more likely that he can translate his court vision into easy shots for his fellow Knicks.

Akins comes to Knicks with pedigree after Pistons drafted over him

Through 14 G-League games with the Cruise, Akins averaged 16.1 points and 7.6 assists per game. He committed 3.6 turnovers each night, laying the groundwork for his Knicks initiation to include plenty of mistakes. But his season was good enough to land him a spot in the G-League's Next Up Game at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Jaden Akins is no ordinary rookie! His 17.3 PPG and 5.3 APG earned the @MotorCityCruise star a spot in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game at #NBAAllStar in L.A. ⭐️



Watch all the action on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on the NBA Channel and NBA App. pic.twitter.com/BKMNtDg5FD — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 11, 2026

Summer League also welcomes all sorts of inefficiencies. It's the place for young players to work through whatever kinks in their game stand between them and a regular role in their team's rotation.

Young players like Dadiet, Diawara, and even the team's 2026 draft selections will be able to play off of whatever gravity Akins does wind up bringing to the hardwood in Las Vegas, leaving them able to fit into as similar of a situation to their eventual NBA role as possible.

The Summer League Knicks may not win a game. Nothing will take away from their NBA Championship win, like Josh Hart noted after USMNT's loss to Belgium.