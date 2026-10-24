Elfrid Payton reunion can help Knicks’ young talent develop in Westchester



The New York Knicks are no strangers to using their G-League affiliate in Westchester to improve their roster in unorthodox ways. While maintaining a prosperous minor league arm is often a sign of a highly-functioning franchise, Leon Rose’s front office simply seems to take it to the next level.

Two seasons ago, the Knicks’ Westchester affiliate acquired the first and second overall picks in the 2024 G-League draft. They used them on Matt Ryan and Landry Shamet in a shrewd workaround of roster-spot and budgetary limits. The pair of sharpshooters stayed within the organization, affording Shamet time to rehabilitate his injured shoulder while preventing rival teams from signing him away.

On Friday, Westchester traded their second-round selection in the G-League Draft to the Austin Spurs. In return, they received the player rights to point guard Elfrid Payton. Fans should remember Payton well from the 108 games he played for the Knicks between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, of which he started 99. While all of their memories of Tom Thibodeau's trusted veteran guard may not be fond, the 32-year-old has much more experience under his belt — and help the development of the team's young talent in Westchester.

Payton's floor-general skillset should help Knicks' WCK youngsters

New York also waived Kevin McCullar Jr. to sign Dalton Knecht to a two-way contract on Friday, making it a quick return to the team for the Kansas product and 2024 Knicks second round draft pick.

Knecht, the No. 17 overall pick from that 2024 draft, is a sharpshooting wing who struggled to impact games for the Los Angeles Lakers early on in his career.

Westchester also reacquired Dink Pate after his failed attempt to play at the NCAA level for Providence College. He’s a tantalizing athlete with three years of G-League experience, but can’t reliably shoot the ball from 3-point range or create consistent offense.

And Jaden Akins, who made the G-League's version of an All-Star Game last season as a member of the Motor City Cruise, is a skilled scoring guard, but far from above needing help getting the team into its offense.

Payton will very directly help out in that regard, giving Westchester a veteran hand who can help put the team’s intriguing young talent in positions to succeed.

Fans may be wary after seeing the news of the guard’s return to the organization, but Payton will help at the G-League level. It’s just another example of Rose’s front office taking two unorthodox methods to improve their team, one way or another.