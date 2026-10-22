Knicks' young core gets a boost after Dink Pate loses NCAA eligibility battle

After playing for the G-League Ignite and Mexico City Capitanes, Dink Pate went unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft. The tantalizing young athlete seemed like a natural fit for a two-way contract with the organization, but the New York Knicks used their third and final slot on Tosan Evbuomwan — and eventually Dillon Jones.

It was eventually revealed that Pate wasn't signing any NBA contracts — including two-ways — in an effort to maintain his NCAA eligibility. His commitment to Providence College confirmed the young wing was planning on trying to capitalize on the NIL era of collegiate athletics, a much-deserved pivot after three years cutting his teeth against professional adult athletes at the G-League level.

However, Pate was recently ruled ineligible for NCAA Basketball. That left the NBA as his logical next option, with the New York Knicks signing the tantalizing athlete back to their G-League affiliate on Saturday. The team gave the 20-year-old an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto.

Dink Pate's Westchester return is a welcome boost to Knicks' young core

Between their trades for Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and especially Mikal Bridges, the Knicks have dealt away plenty of their first-round draft picks. The result of the 2026 NBA Finals, and the ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, proved that all of those sacrifices were worthwhile. They also, however, leave Leon Rose's front office little room for error with regard to the draft selections they are able to make.

In a world where the Knicks let their longest-tenured player walk out the door because of an organizational refusal to surpass the league's second apron, they simply cannot afford to miss on too many of the draft picks they have left.

It was certainly unfortunate for Pate that he lost his battle for eligibility with the NCAA. However, the 20-year-old's return is a much-needed boost to the young talent in the Knicks' organization. Rose was already vindicated for his selection of Pacôme Dadiet, but the Frenchman still had a relatively underwhelming preseason that did not bode well for his chances of contributing much this season.

The team traded three second-round picks to draft Tyler Kolek, who seems stuck behind Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, and Miles McBride in the backcourt. Mohamed Diawara, who New York extended this past offseason, has seemed like an excellent use of the 51st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft thus far. The young wing didn't make the cut for last year's playoff rotation, though, and shouldn't necessarily be expected to as a sophomore.

Playing for a contender leaves little room for error. It'll be hard to find players that can contribute immediately, especially given the Knicks' plans to continue drafting from the back-end of the first round when they do have their own pick. Rose's front office, however, is the kind of group that can make it work.

It can take a bit of good luck, too. Pate's return would be evidence that New York might just have some.