Knicks' key to improved playoff rotation lies with Mo Diawara

While the New York Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson in the immediate wake of their 2026 NBA Championship victory, they were able to keep the vast majority of their free agents. Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and standout rookie Mohamed Diawara all signed new contracts with the organization this offseason, with each of those players — aside from Clarkson — inking a multi-year agreement to stay around in the Big Apple.

Over the course of the Knicks' four playoff series victories, Alvarado, Clarkson, and Shamet all had roles in Mike Brown's rotation. Alvarado and Diawara both played often in the regular season, but were phased out as the team geared up for postseason play. It took just one game for Alvarado to find himself back in Brown's plans, though. And the guard eventually delivered a pair of pivotal performances against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Diawara, however, was never brought back into the rotation. The wing, who turned 21 years old in the middle of the Knicks' first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, really only played in blowouts. Luckily for him, there were plenty on the team's way to a title. Next season, though, it's clear what the incoming sophomore's goal should be: play well enough throughout the regular season to stick in the rotation come playoff time.

Diawara can change Knicks' playoff plans with key improvements

Even though Diawara didn't make the cut for the postseason, the Frenchman certainly outperformed expectations in his NBA debut season. He was the 51st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — the Knicks' only selection — and wouldn't have caught anyone off-guard by turning in a complete non-factor of a rookie campaign.

He did the opposite, though, impressing Brown enough to crack his rotation. Diawara eventually got comfortable enough to turn heads with standout performances against top teams like the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

The wing was a solidly accurate 3-point shooter and keen playmaker for his teammates, a pair of offensive skills that worked incredibly well in tandem with his size. However, despite his lengthy frame, Diawara's impact on the defensive end of the court wasn't necessarily that consistent.

The young wing also has plenty of bulking up to do, something that showed most around the rim. Diawara made just 49.1% of his shot attempts from within five feet of the basket; 97% of NBA players were more efficient from the same range last season, according to Dunks & Threes.

By becoming more consistent defensively and posing more of a threat to opposing defenses from inside the arc, Diawara could very well emerge as a real part of the wing core that currently includes Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby — and technically both Josh Hart and Landry Shamet.

New York is going to need all the help they can get as they look to defend their championship. Diawara can be part of the solution if he can translate more of his potential to the court.