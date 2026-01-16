Knicks fans saw Jake Fischer's latest report coming from a mile away

The New York Knicks are reportedly looking to make some changes ahead of the trade deadline, with Marc Stein and Jake Fischer writing that several of their players have been made available. One of those players is Guerschon Yabusele, which likely won't surprise fans of the team who have seen his role diminish as the season has progressed. According to Fischer, New York is trying to flip him for someone they would see as important depth for an eventual playoff run.

Although it could have been clear to those who have watched the team over their first 41 games, Fischer recently confirmed the interest in trading Yabusele when reporting for The Stein Line. The reporter claimed that "league sources say New York is looking at ways to turn Guerschon Yabusele's $5.5 million salary into a depth piece for the Knicks' playoff run."

It makes perfect sense for the Knicks to want to swap Yabusele, who is a talented player that has been an awkward fit in new head coach Mike Brown's system, for someone they trust more in a postseason setting.

The team's front office signed Yabusele to a two-year deal over the offseason that has a player option in the second year. That means that if the Frenchman decided to exercise his $4.5 million option for next season, which could be the best financial move if he predicts a bear market for his services, could set both parties up to be dissatisfied in the 2026-27 season.

The Knicks trading Yabusele now would require the team receiving him in the deal to be okay with him potentially opting in next season. That could be a roadblock in their quest to find a partner for a deal, but doesn't entirely nullify the possibility that it gets done.

It's clear that the team is willing to move Yabusele, from the flurry of reports from local and national reporters that he's either been made available or that the team discussed him in trade talks with other front offices. Fellow Frenchman Pacôme Dadiet is another player that the team is reportedly quite willing to deal, if it made them more confident in the guys on their bench.

It's unclear who exactly the Knicks would be able to swap Yabusele for, with the exact levels of interest by rival teams unknown. It makes sense that a veteran player would constitute the "playoff depth" the team is looking for. Whether that's a guard, center, or versatile big like Yabusele himself remains to be seen. They only have a few weeks left to figure it out ahead of the deadline.