New York Knicks backup center Andre Drummond missed the second half of Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with what the team called a “head” injury (cue the jokes and memes about his foul on Deni Avdija last week).

That let third-string big James Wiseman play about six minutes in the second half. Boy, were they impactful.

It raises an important question: Could Wiseman usurp Drummond in the rotation after an injury, just as Tyler Kolek did to Jose Alvarado earlier this season?

Cavaliers couldn’t keep Wiseman off the offensive glass

The second overall pick in 2020, Wiseman has never lived up to his draft status. He’s still just 25, though, and on Wednesday he showcased some of the talents that earned him such a high draft pick.

SIX offensive rebounds in 6:17 of time on the court. Six points as well, including an athletic tip-in off a Jalen Brunson miss that was initially ruled offensive interference, but after review, the basket counted (as it should have).

Wiseman was a ball of energy on both ends of the floor. That’s different from Drummond, who gives effort, especially on the glass, but at times looks sluggish when moving his feet.

Injury helped Kolek garner backup point guard role

Wednesday’s game at least puts the thought in fans'—and I’m sure coaches'—minds that perhaps Wiseman should play over the 33-year-old Drummond.

A notable rotation change occurred earlier this season, and it started with an injury. Alvarado missed four straight contests with a sprained ankle, which allowed Kolek to take over backup point guard duties.

Kolek’s stellar passing and adequate defense kept him in that backup role even after Alvarado returned.

Now, of course, Mike Brown is currently using all three point guards, and Alvarado is no longer getting DNP-CDs. The Brooklyn native was one of the Knicks' stars in their win over Cleveland.

Rotation change may not happen yet, but it might be closer to occurring

Assuming Drummond doesn’t miss any time, I don’t think Brown will drop him to third string (yet). Wednesday certainly helped to further open up the conversation, though.

Brown has found a way to play all three point guards by often letting Brunson and Alvarado share the floor. Even with all the rotation experimenting that the head coach has done, we’ve yet to see two of the three centers on the court at the same time.

Wiseman’s performance on Wednesday should certainly intrigue Knicks fans. He might not take over backup center duties yet, but more outings like Wednesday's make it easy to see it happening eventually.

