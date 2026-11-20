The New York Knicks may currently be on a hot streak, winning seven of their last nine, but this has been of little thanks to Andre Drummond.

Simply put, the veteran center has been excellent on the boards, though subpar in virtually every other aspect of the game.

Things have gotten so bad that calls for New York to pursue a trade for another big man to add to the rotation have been growing louder with each passing day.

While there's certainly some sound logic behind these recent outcries, the Knicks shouldn't commit to anything of this nature until they give James Wiseman at least somewhat of a meaningful test run.

Knicks should want to see what they have in James Wiseman

Leon Rose and company signed the former No. 2 pick this past summer after he impressed the coaching staff enough through his strong play during the offseason and training camp.

Throughout the preseason, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds on 80.0 percent shooting from the floor and flashed the innate athleticism and rim-running skills that made him such a coveted prospect to begin with.

At this point in his career and after failing to leave his mark with three different franchises, the last of which was a completely decimated Pacers team that had literally nothing to play for last season, no one should be expecting Wiseman to live up to his draft pedigree.

With that being said, there's clearly a reason why the big man beat out the likes of Drew Eubanks and the objectively more popular Bruce Brown for New York's final standard roster spot. Having him play in mere garbage time in just six games isn't exactly how you let those reasons shine through.

Before committing to coughing up assets to bring on an outsourced talent, the Knicks owe it to themselves to see what the already rostered Wiseman can do for them.

Knicks have an MVP candidate at center in Karl-Anthony Towns

Though the backups at the center position may be suspect, their starter, Karl-Anthony Towns, is truly having one of his best seasons yet.

Considering he's already a six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection, and just helped spearhead the charge to a Knicks championship last season, that's saying something.

Through 15 games played, KAT is posting phenomenal averages of 21.3 points, 13.9 rebounds (league-high), and 3.9 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from deep.

Top put things into perspective, right now Towns has more points than scoring machines like Nikola Jokic, more assists than star point guards like Kyrie Irving, and is the only player in league history to average 20-plus points and 14-plus rebounds while shooting above 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from deep over the first 14 games of an NBA season.

All things considered, it's no wonder the pivot has officially thrust himself into this year's MVP ladder board.