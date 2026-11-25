Before the regular season began, New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown made something clear. Other than their starting five—the same one that led the Knicks to a championship in June—no one would be guaranteed minutes or a spot in the rotation.

Through the Knicks' first 17 contests, Brown has mostly put that into effect. That makes for an interesting watch for a team that has now won five straight, because it’s nearly impossible to predict how New York’s rotation will play out in any given game.

Knicks have different lineup combinations every game

Raise your hand if you had Pacôme Dadiet playing meaningful minutes on both ends of a back-to-back in November? If your hand is raised…stop lying. I can’t imagine anyone buying tickets for this past weekend’s games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Indiana Pacers expecting to see Dadiet play extended minutes.

Sure, it could happen if the Knicks were very shorthanded, and in both contests, they were missing three players. It was surprising, though, that Dadiet played a combined 28 minutes in the two victories. Meanwhile, Mohamed Diawara, who everyone assumed would be ahead of Dadiet in the pecking order, was a DNP-CD in the first contest and played just eight minutes in the second.

Miles McBride sat out Sunday’s win over the Indiana Pacers with left adductor tightness, but played only 17 total minutes across two outings on Tuesday and Thursday. In 2025-26, he didn’t have a single regular season game with fewer than 10 minutes on the court.

Tyler Kolek over Jose Alvarado for backup point guard minutes? That became a thing.

Now, Brown is finding ways to use both, with Alvarado often sharing the floor with Jalen Brunson.

There have been games where it seems like Jordan Clarkson isn’t in the rotation, only for him to check in in the fourth quarter and provide a spark.

Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart have sat the entire fourth quarter in games. Andre Drummond has come in for Karl-Anthony Towns past the midway point of the final frame in close contests.

The moral of the story: expect the unexpected when it comes to Brown's rotations in any given game.

Brown's lineup experiments are collecting data for the playoffs

As long as Brunson, Hart, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Towns have been available, they have been the starting five.

Landry Shamet has mostly been the top reserve—and spot starter if someone is out. Otherwise, Brown is gathering data like he did last season and running new and different lineups on the floor, so it won’t be a first if he needs to go to that lineup come playoff time.

Some of the fives Brown puts out on the floor can leave you scratching your head. Brown is a championship-winning coach, though, and he surely deserves the benefit of the doubt that he knows what he’s doing.

It also keeps the whole roster on their toes because they never know when their number will be called. It also keeps the Knicks from being easy to game plan for. Everything Brown does seems to have both rhyme and reason. That unpredictability can make the team even more fun to watch.