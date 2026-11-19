With Mike Brown as the New York Knicks' head coach, collaboration has been key. Brown has often used his assistant coaches as major voices, sometimes even having them speak during sideline huddles and draw up plays.

Not every head coach in the league does that. I’m sure Brown’s coaching staff appreciates it, knowing their voices are clearly being heard.

Tuesday’s win over the Toronto Raptors offered another example. In the postgame, Brown shared that he listened to Rick Brunson during the game.

"Jose Alvarado, I hadn’t played him,” Brown said. “Just a great call. Rick Brunson made the call of throwing Jose in to see if he could give us a spark—just a heck of a call by Rick Brunson."

That spark from Alvarado bore fruit.

Jose, Jose, Jose…Jose…Jose

Brown is right that he hasn’t played Alvarado much lately. Tyler Kolek has replaced him as Jalen Brunson's primary backup point guard. After missing four games with a sprained ankle, Alvarado saw first-half minutes on November 1 against the Brooklyn Nets. In the six games after that, he played only garbage time, except for a brief two-minute stint against the Raptors in the first of a back-to-back in Toronto.

With New York sputtering on offense and going through the motions at times, Alvarado entered Tuesday’s game with 6:48 left in the third quarter. He stayed on the floor until just 16 ticks remained before the fourth.

The Knicks made their first six buckets after Alvarado came in. The 28-year-old played alongside Jalen Brunson, allowing the reigning Finals MVP to play more off the ball. Alvarado assisted on four of New York's first five makes, three of them to Brunson. Alvarado followed with a made push shot from 13 feet away.

Rick Brunson clearly made a great decision by asking for Alvarado to come in (it wasn't the first time Brunson had the idea of bringing Alvarado in, either). Most head coaches wouldn’t want to hear that substitution suggestion, since they want to make those decisions themselves, but it shows how comfortable the assistants feel working alongside Brown.

This isn't the first time an assistant coach has been given the opportunity to do jobs normally assigned to the head coach. Not just Rick Brunson, either; Chris Jent and Brendan O'Connor have also run huddles as assistants under Brown.

It's definitely beneficial for players to believe in the entire coaching staff. There's no way to prove it, but I'd venture to say that it played a big role in helping the Knicks win a championship last season.

Alvarado (and the assistant coaches) will surely have more moments

Will that lead to more minutes for Alvarado in upcoming games? He didn’t receive any playing time in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s win as Brown again turned to Kolek.

It’s a long season, though. There will absolutely be times over the rest of the year when Alvarado is called upon, and he delivers, whether it's Brown, the elder Brunson, or another assistant who calls his number. There will also be times over the rest of the year when a Knicks assistant coach is given responsibilities normally granted to the head coach.

Today (November 19) marks the much-awaited release of GTA 6. It would be apt if Grand Theft Alvarado were back to being a defensive pest and running the show on offense, now that the video game has finally arrived.