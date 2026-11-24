Since Leon Rose and his front office took charge of the New York Knicks' basketball operations, the team has intelligently used its NBA G-League affiliate to improve their main roster as a cost-efficient way to develop young talent. Players like Miles "Deuce" McBride proved themselves as members of the Westchester Knicks before being entrusted with a regular role in Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

Especially considering the organization's decision to treat the second apron as a hard cap, it's crucial to their chances of becoming a dynastic force that they continue to use the G-League to develop young talent. Their recent mini-overhaul of their talent in Westchester signals they're well aware of that, and plan on investing in this wave of young players.

With the goal in mind of the Westchester Knicks' best players serving as additional depth as part of Brown's rotation in New York, here are the five most important members of the Knicks' G-League squad that fans should bookmark in the back of their minds.

Jaden Akins — 25 years old — Guard, Michigan State

Last season, Akins made the G-League's version of an All-Star game as a member of the Motor City Cruise. The Knicks added him ahead of Summer League, seemingly to give their Las Vegas squad a ball-handler. Akins, however, reportedly impressed the front office out west and earned himself a two-way contract with the New York and Westchester Knicks.

While there haven't been any recent reports on how the team is feeling about the guard, he's certainly making it easy to guess that they're still impressed with his play. Last Friday, Akins did his best Mikal Bridges impression with a last-second 3-pointer to lift Westchester over the Raptors 905.

The Knicks have plenty of guard depth on their main roster, making it inherently tough for Akins or the next player on this list to rise through the ranks of their depth chart. New York, however, just gets to be glad to have such an abundance of ball-handling talent.

Rob Dillingham — 21 years old — Guard, Kentucky

Dillingham didn't come close to living up to his draft pick as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team traded for the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to add the small guard, but he never gained the trust of head coach Chris Finch. As a result, the team was seemingly glad to include him in the deal that landed them Ayo Dosunmu.

Dillingham played in 30 games as a member of the Chicago Bulls before suffering an injury that ended his season. He didn't play in Summer League so that he could recover from surgery, and didn't seem to impress any NBA teams enough in the regular season to land on a roster. Now, he's a member of the Westchester Knicks. He got off to a great start with 26 points and seven assists in that win over the 905.

Dalton Knecht — 25 years old — Forward, Tennessee

The night that Akins won Westchester a game with a half-court prayer and Dillingham stuffed the stat sheet, Knecht was the real star. He scored 35 points on 6-13 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

Mike Brown said when the Knicks swapped Kevin McCullar Jr. out for the former member of the Los Angeles Lakers that he wanted Knecht getting playing time down in the G-League. The coach threw him into the fire anyway against the Bulls.

With neither Mohamed Diawara nor Pacôme Dadiet necessarily having strong holds on their places in the Knicks' depth chart, Knecht's development in Westchester could certainly be something for fans to monitor.

Tyler Nickel — 23 years old — Forward, Vanderbilt

Nickel is the only player on this list that the Knicks actually selected in the NBA Draft. The sharpshooter, the 47th pick last year, was one of the organization's two selections alongside guard Jack Kayil. Through Westchester's first four games of the season, he averaged four made 3-pointers per game.

While there isn't currently a clear path for Nickel to play regular minutes in Brown's rotation, Landry Shamet proves nightly that accurate 3-point shooting and an indefatigably high motor on both ends of the court can get players far.

Dink Pate — 20 years old — Guard, NBA G-League

Frankly, Pate is both the most intriguing and mysterious player on the Westchester Knicks' roster. The explosively athletic 6-foot-8 guard played for the G-League Ignite in lieu of the typical quarter of a college education, gaining experience playing against professionals from the age of 17.

After the Ignite folded, he spent a year playing for the Mexico City Capitanes. While Pate drew some attention from the basketball world, he was also apparently trying to maintain his NCAA eligibility by not signing any official NBA contracts. Westchester traded for Pate after his season in Mexico City and saw him shine in his third season of G-League play.

That great season, however, was enough for Providence to make him a worthwhile NIL offer and draw him away from the Knicks' organization. Fortunately for the Knicks, the NCAA wasn't having it. They ruled Pate ineligible to compete at the collegiate level in October, and the big guard returned to Westchester's roster. Now in his fourth season at the G-League level, Pate seems primed to fit into a more traditional NBA role.

Knicks' G-League talent can help them amid second apron budget crunch

With the second apron looming over every decision the Knicks make (or don't), it's important to their chances of defending their title that they continue to develop young talent in Westchester. There are certainly more than five players on that roster — Nick Jourdain, a New Jerseyan, has at least one high-ranking fan in the Knicks' scouting department.

Akins, Dillingham, Knecht, Nickel, and Pate simply stand out as the five to watch as of now. The Knicks, however, should be glad if any of their other players at the G-League level earn some attention for themselves.