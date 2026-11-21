While the New York Knicks are the reigning NBA champions and looking to repeat this season, their roster includes few youngsters who could be part of the next iteration of great Knicks teams. The youngest member of their current rotation (Miles McBride) is 26, but he will be a free agent this summer and hard to keep due to second apron concerns.

After trading back a few times in the 2026 NBA Draft, New York eventually selected Vanderbilt forward Tyler Nickel with the 47th overall pick in the second round. Now on a two-way deal, Nickel has yet to make his NBA regular season debut, but he’s been lighting up the G League from deep for the Westchester Knicks.

Nickel is knocking down threes galore with Westchester

The Westchester Knicks have played four games this season. During their first victory of the year on Friday, Nickel took all eight of his shots from three-point range and made four of them.

On November 8, the 6-foot-7 rookie had a rough shooting night, making just two of his 10 three-point attempts. That performance has been the outlier thus far among the four.

In the G League opener, Nickel made 5-of-10 three-point attempts. In the third game, he drained 5-of-8 three-point attempts. So, take away his second appearance, and he’s shooting an outstanding 14-for-26 (53.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

Almost 80 percent of his early field goal attempts have come from three-point range. Now, you can’t just assume that sharpshooting will continue in a tougher NBA setting. But Nickel’s start to his professional career is exactly what the Knicks have wanted to see.

Nickel has chance to be a successful development piece for Knicks

After four years of college basketball, Nickel is a bit older than most rookies, as he turned 23 in early September.

That’s still younger than everyone on the Knicks' current roster except Mohamed Diawara and Pacôme Dadiet. While Diawara has turned in bright moments, you can’t really say the same for Dadiet.

Nickel shot at least 40 percent from deep in both of his years at Vanderbilt. He then made 41.3 percent of his tries in the summer league. (He admittedly struggled in the preseason).

While fans should absolutely enjoy the Knicks this season, it would also be great to root for players who can keep developing. The team doesn’t have many, but Nickel’s outside shooting makes him a candidate.