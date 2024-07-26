Knicks News: Dennis Smith Jr. talks 2019 hysteria, preseason game announced
Five years ago, New York Knicks fans were discouraged after yet another offseason didn't go as planned. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose to sign with the Knicks' crosstown rival. It was a tough blow for New York then, but it didn't take long for Knicks fans to rejoice over Durant and Irving's decision.
In a recent interview with Jefe Island, former Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. discussed the 2019 offseason. He said the message was that New York would get Durant and Irving and that everybody needed to be ready to take a step back. When that didn't happen, he said everybody went into "panic mode."
The Knicks were clowned for missing out on that duo, but they made a quality signing in Julius Randle, who has been named to two All-NBA teams and earned three All-Star nods.
In other news, the Timberwolves released their 2024 preseason schedule. On Oct. 13, Minnesota will travel to MSG to face New York for the second straight season.
The Knicks haven't announced their schedule yet, and it's unknown when they'll do so.
More Knicks news
- On Wednesday, SNY reported that the Knicks hired Mark Bryant as an assistant coach. The 1988 first-round pick spent the 2023-24 season with the Pistons.
- On 'The Lowe Post,' Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that there's been no indication that the Knicks are trying to trade Julius Randle.
- SNY's David Vertsberger created five center mock trades New York could consider. Which ones should the Knicks say yes to?
NBA news
- The league announced its $77 billion TV deals with ESPN, NBC, and Prime Video. The NBA turned down TNT Sports' offer to match.
- On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Nets signed former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes to a one-year deal. The soon-to-be 23-year-old averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game in his four years in Detroit.
- Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reported that teams aren't interested in trading for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. The Knicks were interested in the guard before the 2024 deadline.