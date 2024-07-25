Former Knicks trade deadline target reportedly has low market value
The New York Knicks needed to make a move before the 2024 deadline after losing their backup point guard Immanuel Quickley. They expressed interest in several players, including Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon.
New York wasn't the only team interested in Clarkson, but Utah opted to keep him. The Knicks traded for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks instead, and both players are no longer on the team.
Since the deadline, New York has undergone many changes. Mikal Bridges is a Knick, and Isaiah Hartenstein is the Thunder's newest center. Because Hartenstein understandably took Oklahoma City's three-year, $87 million deal, New York's browsing the market again.
The biggest (potential) name on the trade market is Lauri Markkanen, who will be eligible to sign an extension on Aug. 6. All eyes are on Markkanen and the Jazz (especially Golden State), but not Clarkson.
According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, there's been no interest in a trade for Clarkson.
"Clarkson, meanwhile, needs a bounceback season after really struggling with his efficiency last year. As of now, there haven’t been any other interested NBA teams in trading for his services."- Andy Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune
Clarkson averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game (55 contests) this past season, shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.4% from three. The season before, he averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from deep.
The 32-year-old has two seasons left on his current contract. He'll make $14 million in 2024-25 and $14.3 million in 2025-26. Utah waited a few months too long to trade the guard, but maybe a deal will happen closer to the start of the season.
The Knicks are no longer interested in Clarkson, but they have expressed interest in Walker Kessler. Unsurprisingly, Danny Ainge has set a high price tag on the 22-year-old, but that doesn't mean a trade won't happen.