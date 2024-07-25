3 Things fans should know about new Knicks assistant coach Mark Bryant
Hours after Tom Thibodeau agreed to sign a three-year extension with the New York Knicks, SNY reported that Mark Bryant will join the head coach's staff.
The 59-year-old has had several assistant coaching stops around the league. He spent the 2023-24 season in Detroit with the Pistons.
Bryant joins Maurice Cheeks as the second Knicks assistant coach to be hired this summer. New York lost Thibodeau's top assistant, Johnnie Bryant, who is now Kenny Atkinson's top assistant in Cleveland.
3 things to know about new Knicks assistant coach Mark Bryant
He's a New Jersey native and played at Seton Hall
Bryant was born in Glen Ridge, N.J., and grew up in South Orange. He spent four seasons at Seton Hall (1984-88). In his senior season, he averaged 20.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 56.4% from the field. Bryant led the Pirates to their first NCAA tournament appearance that year and scored 30 points in their first-round win.
Bryant finished his collegiate career with two All-BIG EAST selections. As a senior, he won the 1988 Haggerty Award (given to the top men's college basketball player in the metropolitan area).
He has 35 years of NBA experience as a player and coach
In the first round of the 1988 draft, the Trail Blazers selected Bryant with the No. 21 pick. He played in Portland through the 1994-95 season. From there, Bryant played in Houston (1995-96), Phoenix (1996-98), Chicago (1998-99), Cleveland (1999-2000), Dallas (2000-01), San Antonio (2001-02), Philadelphia (2002-03), Denver, (2002-03), and Boston (2002-03). He averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game (797 contests).
In 2004, Bryant got his first assistant coach job with the Mavericks. The following season, he joined the Magic's staff. In 2007, Bryant joined the Supersonic's staff and spent over a decade in Seattle/Oklahoma City. In 2019, he became an assistant for the Suns, where he was until 2023 when he joined the Pistons.
He's regarded as one of the best big-man coaches in the league
Bryant joins New York's coaching staff at an interesting time. He's widely regarded as one of the best big-man coaches in the league. The Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein this summer and are searching for another center to add to the roster. Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are the team's top two bigs.
The coach spent time this offseason working with Jalen Duren, a young center New York could be interested in acquiring.
Bryant's hiring doesn't indicate that a Duren trade is in the future, although if one is, his relationship with the young center will help.
Regardless of what happens (or doesn't happen), Bryant will help elevate New York's frontcourt.