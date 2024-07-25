Pass or Pursue on SNY's mock Knicks center trades to fill roster need
The New York Knicks have a significant roster need they must address after free agency. Isaiah Hartenstein is off to Oklahoma City, and New York is searching for a backup center.
The Knicks have expressed interest in several centers, from Walker Kessler to Clint Capela. SNY's Ian Begley wrote that if New York trades for a center, he assumes they'd do so before the season starts. There are less than three months left until the first regular-season game.
SNY's David Vertsberger created five center trades the Knicks could do before 2024-25. Which ones should the front office seriously consider?
Pass or Pursue on SNY's Knicks center mock trades
First trade: McBride and Achiuwa for Clint Capela
Last week, Begley reported that Clint Capela was one of the high-salaried veteran centers the team expressed interest in. The 30-year-old will make $22.3 million next season, and the Hawks are shopping him.
Vertsberger wrote that New York could offer Atlanta Precious Achiuwa via a sign-and-trade and Miles McBride. Tyler Kolek's coming off an impressive Summer League performance, which could entice the front office to throw McBride into a deal.
Capela's the rim-protecting center that Tom Thibodeau likes. His production has dipped in recent seasons, but he still averaged 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season. He could slide into the starting role, leaving questions about Mitchell Robinson's future. Maybe the Knicks would make an adjacent move. Losing McBride would hurt, but this is a trade the front office should consider.
Verdict: Pursue
Second trade: McBride and Achiuwa for Brook Lopez
This proposed trade is similar to the one involving Capela, except the Knicks would acquire Brook Lopez. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game for the Bucks last season, shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.6% from three. He'll make $23 million in 2024-25 and is slated to be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Milwaukee is reportedly open to trading Lopez, who spent the past six seasons in Wisconsin. He isn't a strong rebounder (he's averaged 6.2 boards per game in his career), but the bonus is he can shoot threes. The Knicks don't have a center that can do that.
Lopez wouldn't be a bad addition for New York, but his age (36) is a bit concerning. Is he worth giving up McBride?
Verdict: Pass
Third trade: Picks for Jalen Duren
The Knicks selected Jalen Duren on draft night in 2023, but traded him (and Kemba Walker) to the Pistons as part of a multi-team deal. A little over a year later, Duren could be on New York's radar (for real this time).
Under new leadership, the Pistons could opt to trade the 20-year-old rather than worry about paying him next summer. If the Knicks are interested, Duren would need to get up to speed on the defensive end, but he could develop and learn behind Robinson.
If the (draft assets) price is right, this wouldn't be a bad deal for New York to make.
Verdict: Pursue
Fourth trade: Picks for Walker Kessler
Walker Kessler is an ideal young center for the Knicks, but his biggest issue is that he plays for the Jazz. If New York gets him, the front office must agree to a trade with Danny Ainge, who is notoriously tough to do business with.
Utah reportedly wants at least a first-round pick for the 22-year-old, who averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game last season in 64 contests (22 starts). Kessler's on the Knicks' radar (or at least he was), and if they believe he could thrive in New York as their future center, they could throw Utah a couple of picks. The key is to not succumb to Ainge's wish to acquire all five boroughs as part of the deal.
Verdict: Pursue (within reason)
Fifth third: Achiuwa and picks for Kevon Looney
In late June, the Warriors guaranteed Kevon Looney's $8 million contract for 2024-25. He's set to enter unrestricted free agency next summer. To get something of value in exchange for the 28-year-old, Golden State could trade him.
He averaged 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 74 contests (36 starts) last season. Rather than send Achiuwa and picks to San Francisco via a sign-and-trade for Looney, the Knicks would be better off keeping the player who helped them down the stretch last season as the injuries piled up.
Verdict: Pass