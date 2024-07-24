Julius Randle trade report is telling ahead of possible Knicks extension
In less than two weeks, Julius Randle will be eligible to sign an extension with the New York Knicks. He doesn't have to sign an extension on the day he becomes eligible (like Jalen Brunson did), but he'll have until Oct. 21.
Now that Brunson's signed his extension, all eyes are on Randle. The most the Knicks can offer is a four-year, $181.5 million deal. In 2021, Randle took a pay cut and signed a four-year, $117 extension. There's a chance he won't want to take a pay cut again this offseason after being named an All-Star two more times and making another All-NBA team.
New York has more financial flexibility thanks to Brunson, but there's been no indication that the front office will offer Randle the full amount. However, what is telling is that according to Fred Katz, the Knicks aren't actively trying to trade the star forward as his extension date approaches. Katz was a guest on Zach Lowe's 'The Lowe Post' podcast.
After New York was eliminated in the second round, Katz reported that the front office wasn't dangling Randle in trade talks. Two months later, things are still the same.
Knicks reportedly aren't trying to trade Julius Randle
Does what Katz said mean New York won't trade Randle before the season starts or before the 2025 deadline if the two sides don't agree to an extension? No. It's the NBA; anything can change at a moment's notice.
For the pro-Randle fans, it's a good sign. There's been a lot of speculation about how he'll fit in the team's new starting lineup that features Mikal Bridges. SNY's Ian Begley reported that some people in the organization think Randle will fit in well. In contrast, others are "concerned" about his potential free agency and the challenges he could face in 2024-25. One of Begley's other notes about Randle was particularly interesting.
"Regarding a potential trade of Randle, if the Knicks do it in the offseason and it doesn’t work out, they will be second-guessed over the decision. Fans and media will wonder what the team would have looked like with Randle on the roster."- Ian Begley, SNY
Even if Randle doesn't sign an extension, it wouldn't be surprising if the Knicks were still reluctant to trade him. Begley made an excellent point. The front office is patient and doesn't make impulse decisions, so it'd make sense if they waited it out.
For now, it seems New York isn't trying to get rid of Randle.