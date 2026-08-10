Pacôme Dadiet is testing Knicks' priority of process over results

The New York Knicks have put a lot on the line in pursuit of better process. Results are multifactorial, subject to various volatilities and rarely repeatable as a result. A team can, however, fully control its own process — regardless of their opponent or the stakes.

The Knicks' devotion to improving their process led them to fire their head coach immediately after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025, even though it was their first time in a quarter of a century winning two playoff series. It helped them win the 2026 NBA title, alleviating the pressure of ending a 53-year title drought in the world's greatest city, and vindicating their pursuit of improvement.

Still testing that philosophy, though, is incoming third-year wing Pacôme Dadiet. The 21-year-old was drafted as a project, but has yet to "put it together" for consistent NBA-level impact. Failure to break out this season would be far from the end of his career. But the Knicks might not be able to sustain his development for much longer — without returns — as the second apron squeezes their championship depth onto other rosters.

Knicks reportedly holding firm on Dadiet's future

Ultimately, the Dadiet pick was a win for the Knicks — regardless of his NBA future. His willingness to take less than the typical rookie scale for players drafted 25th overall was integral to the Knicks' same-summer acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The only way they could afford both, while staying under the first apron, involved drafting Dadiet and three other rookies; it worked to the tune of a championship.

Even with the ultimate weight lifted, the Knicks will be competing in an Eastern Conference truly geared up for battle. They can't afford to let up. If Dadiet can contribute to those efforts, like Mo Diawara did last season, then he should. If he can't, it might be time for the Knicks to move on — one way or another. But there's reason for hope.

During the Knicks' first Summer League game as NBA Champions, the Brooklyn Nets' young core handily outscored their own. Dadiet shot just 1-7 from behind the 3-point arc, but made 5-9 of his 2-point field goals on the way to a 20-point performance.

The young wing didn't reinvent the dunk. But he did play well enough for The Athletic's James L. Edwards III to note that several members of the Knicks' organization had expressed their long-term belief in Dadiet, with his Summer League play backing that faith up.

I know it’s just Summef League, but a few Knicks people have told me they think Dadiet will figure it out.



Looks good in this first summer league. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 10, 2026

The Knicks know well how important depth can be to sustaining long seasons and playoff runs. Jose Alvarado just proved invaluable, twice, during the NBA Finals. And it'd behoove them to give Dadiet a chance, or three, early on in the year to emerge as a key part of their depth.

They clearly think he has what it takes to justify their faith. Sometimes, it truly does just take some results to change the narrative.