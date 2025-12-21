Knicks' youngest player makes G-League Showcase statement teams shouldn't ignore

Pacôme Dadiet was one of the youngest players available in the 2024 NBA Draft, which made the New York Knicks taking him in the first round surprising. Dadiet has since gone back-and-forth between the NBA and G-League. With team staff across the league at the G-League Winter Showcase, effectively a mini Summer League where front offices touch base mid-season, they should ask New York about Dadiet's availability. The recent first-round pick isn't in Mike Brown's rotation but just put rival front offices on notice with a 28-point Showcase outing.

Dadiet impresses at Showcase with sharp shooting

The Westchester Knicks lost to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Saturday's Winter Showcase tournament bout, but Dadiet shined bright in the process. The 20-year-old scored 28 points on 9-15 field goal shooting, including an impressive 5-10 on 3-pointers and 3-3 on free throws.

Dadiet's performance was far from perfect. He had five turnovers and committed three fouls. However, those struggles are arguably just as valuable as his successes. That's why he's often sent to the G-League: to get experience he wouldn't otherwise.

Is Dadiet a "necessary casualty" of Knicks' title chase?

A team not in pursuit of a championship might be able to offer Dadiet a bigger role. Is that the best thing for his development? This season, he's worked often during pregames with the Knicks' assistant coaches when with the main club. He gets on-court reps when with Westchester. That was enough for Deuce McBride, who now shines for New York.

Many inexperienced NBA players contribute only in flashes because of their length, athleticism, and motor. Brown said preseason that Dadiet already had the skills to contribute in various ways, calling him a "pretty good young prospect."

The coach also claimed Dadiet needed to better utilize his size and length. The rangy wing has potential like he showed on Saturday, but remains raw. Brown has not found consistent minutes for Guerschon Yabusele, who the team signed with their taxpayer mid-level exception. The chances that Dadiet gets playing time are slim.

This is why the young Frenchman's name kept coming up in offseason trade rumors, with New York potentially needing a roster spot. Malcolm Brogdon's surprise retirement changed that, but the thought that the Knicks could move Dadiet for a veteran upgrade is far from ridiculous.

The Knicks have rarely made first-round draft selections in recent years, understandable given that they built a contender from a league-worst roster without ever tanking. They should avoid putting themselves in a situation where their 2024 first-round pick becomes a 'cap casualty' if possible.

Dadiet gives them a combination of youth and potential that are hard for contending teams to come by in the age of the second apron. But if a team really values him, it's hard to argue it couldn't potentially be best for both parties if New York helped him find a bigger role elsewhere.