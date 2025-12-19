Tyler Kolek's future with Knicks is ironically cloudier amid breakout

The New York Knicks would not have won the 2025-26 NBA Cup without Tyler Kolek. That's according to Jalen Brunson, who credited the second-year guard among other Knick standouts in his postgame interview following the team's defeat of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Kolek followed his standout performance with a 16-point, 11-assist double-double against the Indiana Pacers, showing the team and its fans alike that the 24-year-old is ready for action. In reality, the trade rumors that have surfaced in the last week make his future less clear than ever.

Tyler Kolek's been waiting for this chance

The Knicks have drafted numerous players with several years of college experience throughout Leon Rose's tenure as team president. Despite Kolek's NCAA experience, few expected him to become an immediate contributor to the Knicks' rotation as a rookie under head coach Tom Thibodeau. The gristled coaching veteran lobbied for Kolek predraft but infamously does not trust rookies when it is not necessary or their talent does not force his hand.

Under Mike Brown, however, the Knicks have been more willing to turn to their reserves. Brown said before the season that he'd play as many players as possible during the year. That started early, with the coach putting Kolek in his rotation night one. However, as the season progressed, Kolek's role was diminished in favor of bench standouts like Josh Hart and Deuce McBride.

As injuries forced Hart and McBride into starting roles, though, Kolek found opportunity. Once McBride suffered an injury amid the Knicks' pursuit of the NBA Cup, Brown either had to pick a reserve to play or tighten up his rotation. He opted to trust Kolek over veteran options like Guerschon Yabusele, with the rest now history.

Kolek's breakout is coming at the right time

Recent trade rumors have linked the Knicks with various guards, signaling that the team is at least exploring an upgrade in that department. A trade for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado would give the team another six-foot point guard.

Alvarado's skill and grit certainly compensate for his lack of physical stature, but Jalen Brunson being the team's superstar would make it tough to defensively accomodate four guards as small as Brunson, McBride, Alvarado, and Kolek in one rotation.

Right now, Kolek is showing the Knicks that he can bring it when they need him most. The team is trying to follow their Cup Championship up with an NBA Championship, though. If they decide that an upgrade on Kolek is their blunt but necessary reality, there may not be a better time to deal the second-year table-setter.

The decision is Rose's, who brought Kolek in to begin with and has steered the team to these heights thus far. Fans can trust he'll make a call they can stand by.