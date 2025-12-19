Jalen Brunson saw Tyler Kolek's breakout for the Knicks coming a mile away

Tyler Kolek has quickly become an important cog in the New York Knicks’ machine, and is shocking everyone who’s cared to notice in the process.

Except for Jalen Brunson.

After hitting the game-winner against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Brunson was asked during his interview on MSG Network about Kolek’s recent breakout. His overarching message was clear: He saw it coming before we did.

“He works as hard as anyone,” Brunson told Mike Breen and Walt “Clyde” Frazier. “This dude’s always in the gym, even on blackout days. I take pride in trying to be the only one in the gym, and then he’s right there with me. He works so hard…The world may be surprised [by] it, but we knew this is what he was capable of.”

Kudos to Brunson for continuing to be a great teammate, and for apparently believing Kolek would eventually break through. But you can hardly blame the rest of us for remaining skeptical. We do not have the benefit of Brunson’s behind-the-scenes vantage point. And frankly, Kolek had done little until recently to warrant the benefit of the doubt.

Tyler Kolek has come a long way in a short amount of time

Kolek barely played last season, and couldn’t hold down a rotation spot to start the year. At one point, he looked like a surefire trade candidate.

Heck, even now, the rumor mill continues to suggest New York has interest in acquiring another playmaker. That alone suggests it might not be entirely sold on Kolek’s meteoric rise.

To Brunson’s point, though, perhaps it’s time to table the skepticism.

Kolek has now been playing well enough, for long enough, to be viewed as someone on whom the Knicks can rely. After dropping 16 points and 11 assists against the Pacers, he’s averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 assists over his past 12 games, while downing 64.5 percent of his twos (20-of-31), and 36.3 percent of his threes (8-of-22).

This doesn’t even take into account his performance during the NBA Cup Final. He was instrumental in keying the Knicks’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs, particularly as part of a three-guard combination with Brunson, and Jordan Clarkson.

Tyler Kolek’s emergence could change everything for the Knicks

If the 24-year-old keeps turning heads with his team-best passing, finishing inside the arc, and improving three-point touch, there is no overstating his importance to this season’s title push.

Most notably, Kolek may be single-handedly reshaping the Knicks’ trade-deadline plans. Instead of targeting another floor general, they are free to explore the market for a bigger wing, or pursue a reunion with a certain deadeye sniper. Beyond that, he could force New York into an uncomfortable Clarkson decision once McBride recovers from his ankle injury.

The idea of treating Kolek as a given remains uncomfortable. The Knicks are facing Finals-or-bust stakes, and his rise isn’t yet 20 games old. But he’s not doing anything he’s not supposed to do. He has always ranked as the team’s most talented passer, and ball-mover. It makes sense that the offense is thriving without Brunson when Kolek is running units alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

Maybe the sophomore’s efficiency cools off as time wears on. Even here, though, it’s not like he’s swishing 45 percent of his triples. Shooting just north of 35 percent on predominantly wide-open attempts is perfectly reasonable.

The fact of the matter is, Kolek might just be ready—a hidden gem Brunson saw hiding in plain sight.