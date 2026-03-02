Mo Diawara's case for a spot in Knicks' playoff rotation keeps making itself

The New York Knicks keep looking smarter for their selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, where they grabbed Mo Diawara with the 51st overall pick. The rookie has impressed on both ends of the court this season, from winning Defensive Player of the Game for his coverage of Jaylen Brown to his most recent game against the San Antonio Spurs, where he scored 14 points in just under 15 minutes of playing time. Head coach Mike Brown said after the game that Diawara is the "most confident young man" he's been around, adding credence to his case for a spot in the Knicks' playoff rotation.

Diawara is beating out Jeremy Sochan for 9th spot in Knicks' rotation

The Knicks adding Jeremy Sochan off of the buyout market added an interesting wrinkle to Diawara's journey to being a New York playoff contributor. It was already unknown whether or not the rookie would end up making the cut, and the signing of Sochan wasn't going to make his path any clearer.

But since Sochan joined the team, he hasn't had much of an impact. And Diawara, like a true competitor, seems to have seen his arrival as a challenge. In 23 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks, the rookie had 10 points on 2-6 shooting – including 2-3 from behind the 3-point line. He also pulled down three rebounds and dished out two dimes (only one turnover, in comparison).

Against the Spurs, though, Diawara really let it fly from deep. In 14:55 of playing time, the 20-year-old took 14 shots. 13 of them were 3-pointers. He finished with 14 points and four rebounds, along with a steal and a block, in the Knicks' 25-point blowout victory.

Brown confirmed to reporters after the game that Diawara and Sochan are in the midst of an internal battle for the designation of being the team's ninth man, saying both "have to keep themselves ready because their number can be called at any time," according to ClutchPoints.

While the coach might end up playing an eight-man rotation in huge playoff games, this is still the part of the season where the Knicks are trying to learn as much about themselves as possible. And the coach, thus far, has seen much more evidence in Diawara's favor than Sochan's.

Time will tell if either is given the chance to truly factor in to the Knicks' playoff run – and which one of the two is chosen for the opportunity.