Knicks' tantalizing rookie delivers standout performance in blowout win

New York Knicks rookie Mohamed Diawara's role in the rotation has been unstable in recent weeks, with buyout market addition Jeremy Sochan taking his minutes at times in head coach Mike Brown's quest to evaluate all of his options. Diawara got some playing time in the team's blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, though, and delivered another high-impact performance. The young wing had the best plus-minus of the game (+25) in his 22 minutes of action, showing again that he can already help Brown's group win.

Diawara shines as Knicks trounce Bucks on the road

The rookie delivered 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists on Friday night in Milwaukee. He also had a turnover and four personal fouls, putting some of his more inexperienced qualities on display. However, his plus-minus aside, nothing stood out on the actual court itself than his shooting prowess against the Bucks.

Diawara missed all three of his two-point attempts, shooting 2-6 from the floor overall on Friday. While that is certainly a curious precursor to a compliment, it's necessary context alongside the rookie's 2-3 performance from behind the 3-point arc and 4-4 night at the free throw line.

Knicks could get playoff contributions from 20-year-old wing

The young wing is set to turn 21 years old just as his Knicks are beginning their 2026 playoff run, the first of his NBA career and one that he just might play a legitimate role in. The Knicks have invested majorly in wings, spending hundreds of millions of dollars and numerous first-round picks to acquire and extend OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

But Diawara, off of the bench, brings a certain aggression and desire for the basketball (on both ends of the court) that few other players on the team have shown all season.

Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Deuce McBride, and most recently Jose Alvarado are credited most as the members of the Knicks' roster that bring the most grit to the table. Sochan has much more to show before he gets any real sort of designation from fans or pundits. Diawara, though, is certainly making the case that he deserves that kind of respect for his tenacity as well.

The rookie was rewarded with the team's internal Defensive Player of the Game award for his coverage of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in early February, and isn't necessarily having his status as a potential member of the playoff rotation threatened by Sochan's performances.

Whether Brown decides to call the rookie's number in the playoffs remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Diawara isn't going to make it easy for the Knicks to leave him out of their plans.