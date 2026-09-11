Knicks can use Grizzlies' roster purge to take a flier on defensive menace

Training camps haven’t even opened yet, and the Memphis Grizzlies already need to waive four players. The New York Knicks should be crossing their fingers that recent reports are true, and that Micah Peavy is on the chopping block.

After joining the Grizzlies as part of the New Orleans Pelicans’ latest salary dump, the 25-year-old combo wing is among the names Memphis will consider cutting to get the roster down to 15 players, according to Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line. He joins a list that also includes Kris Murray, Jordan Hawkins, and D’Angelo Russell.

Entering his second season, Peavy’s rookie-year numbers don’t leap off the page. He averaged just 4.3 points while shooting under 26 percent on threes.

Yet, while there’s no denying the offensive limitations and question marks, the Pelicans gave him regular minutes for a reason: his defense is legit. That should be enough to get him a look from the Knicks as they decide how to flesh out the rest of their roster.

Peavy is a defensive gem hiding in plain sight

Listed at 6’7”, Peavy can capably guard 1 through 4. Jamal Murray, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Deni Avdija, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Johnson, Desmond Bane, and Naz Reid all ranked among his 12 highest-volume assignments last season.

Granted, the Pelicans’ defense was a basketball atrocity for most of 2025-26. But Peavy nevertheless established himself as one of the few bright spots.

New Orleans leaned on him to spell Herb Jones, and he flashed a useful meld of strength, hip flexion, and lateral quickness. Though he gets a little foul-happy, he has a knack for teleporting into passing lanes—a brand of anticipation you just can’t teach.

The significance of his workload and effectiveness cannot be understated. Thirty-one players ranked in the 85th percentile or higher of matchup difficulty, ball-screen navigation, and perimeter isolation defense, according to BBall Index. Peavy, VJ Edgecombe, and Sion James were the lone rookies to crack that list.

The Knicks have more than enough room for Peavy

For the time being, the Knicks only have enough wiggle room under the second apron to add one minimum contract. Unless they clear out salary, they’ll have to wait until after the season starts to add a 15th name.

Most assume New York’s final offseason signing will be a big man. As SNY’s Ian Begley reports, though, the team is comfortable pushing forward with just Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. Between that and their previous interest in Ben Simmons, the Knicks don’t seem married to adding a third center.

The trickle-down effect on that stance is more profound than many realize. It at the very leasts suggests New York will trot out more lineups with OG Anunoby, Mohamed Diawara, or even Josh Hart as the nominal 5.

Favoring those smaller arrangements even in tiny doses necessitates the acquisition of another wing. Diawara is currently the sole NBA-caliber player on the bench who stands taller than 6’5”. Peavy is the Knicks’ chance to land a second.

Of course, the front office might still prefer a big man. Leon Rose and crew may also not trust Peavy’s offense. None of that precludes New York from going after him. The Knicks could scoop him up on a make-good training camp deal, much like they did with Landry Shamet. And if it turns out he isn’t worth an all-out roster spot, he remains eligible for a two-way contract.

How Peavy lands on the Knicks’ radar doesn’t particularly matter. All that matters is they have him on their radar at all.