Ben Simmons report proves Knicks are more flexible than previously believed

Recent reports suggest no one fully understands what the New York Knicks are looking for when it comes to potentially filling their 15 and final roster spot.

And that's completely fine.

On Friday, it was announced that former All-Star Ben Simmons agreed to terms on a one-year deal to make his return to the association with the Sacramento Kings. Along with this report, it was revealed by Sam Amick of The Athletic that the Knicks were among a select few teams that were in the mix to sign the 30-year-old.

Such news should come as no surprise. Simmons has been a name often floated as a potential target for New York as of late.

In fact, some could argue that this reported interest is a sign that they're interested in filling their last roster spot with someone who could help improve their defensive punch out on the perimeter and in the low-post.

Of course, what makes accepting such a notion as an absolute truth a bit more difficult is the fact that less than 24 hours before these reports were dropped, SNY's Ian Begley revealed that 3&D wing John Konchar and old-school, back-to-the-basket big Drew Eubanks, two rather different skill sets than Simmons, were on New York's radar.

If anything, these recent news drops are a sign that the Knicks are not sold on any particular play style for their 15-man. Considering they're the reigning NBA Champions and roster an elite-level talent at virtually every position as is, they've certainly earned the right to be flexible.

Knicks technically don't even need to fill their final roster spot

Though the Knicks may be showing signs of interest in filling their 15 spot on the roster, they technically don't need to.

Per the league's own rules, the maximum number of active players a team is allowed to roster on standard deals is 15. However, they are also permitted to roll out a roster with a minimum of 14, which is the number they're currently set at.

Right now, pickings are certainly slim when it comes to the available free agents.

As Ian Begley said a few weeks back, if the Knicks had a strong interest in signing one of these players to a guaranteed one-year deal off the open market, they "would have done so already."

Needless to say, the Knicks don't seem to be rushing the process when it comes to deciding on the fate of their 15 roster spot. Should they not come across a player they're fully infatuated with, they have the right to simply shy away from filling the vacancy altogether.