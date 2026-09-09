3 Players Knicks could sign to fill the 14th roster spot next season

The New York Knicks only have 13 players under contract right now. The minimum in the NBA is 14, so by the time the season comes around, the Knicks will have to sign at least one more player. They have $3.3 million in space under the second apron, so they can afford to sign a minimum-contract guy. But who?

New York has one of the best rosters in basketball. It doesn’t necessarily need anything. But there are certainly some areas in which the Knicks could stand to make minor improvements. Backup center. Additional three-point shooting depth. More youth. Perhaps even an extra veteran leader. The Knicks could go in a bunch of different directions with their 14th roster spot, but what will they choose?

As the Knicks scour the market for potential options, here are three players they could potentially sign to their 14th spot.

1. Drew Eubanks

For the last few years, Drew Eubanks has emerged as a very reliable third-string center. If the Knicks were to sign him, that’s exactly what he would have to be.

Eubanks appeared in 42 games for the Sacramento Kings last season, and before that, he spent time with the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Phoenix Suns.

He’s not the type of player who is going to drastically change the way next season goes for the Knicks, but having an extra center on the roster behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond would be great.

2. Ochai Agbaji

Up to this point in his career, Ochai Agbaji has been a very inconsistent three-point shooter. One year, he’s at 40%. The next (last year), he failed to crack the 30% mark.

But Agbaji is still only 26 years old. He’s fresh off a rookie contract that saw him swap teams multiple times. Perhaps another new start could help him find his footing.

If the Knicks can help Agbaji be more consistent from behind the arc, he could eventually be a solid, cheap piece for them.

3. Kelly Olynyk

Would the Knicks want to parlay extra center depth with some veteran experience? That’s what Kelly Olynyk could bring to the table, though he’s probably on his last legs.

Olynyk spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, and he didn’t shoot the ball super well, but he also didn’t play a ton of minutes.

If the Knicks wanted a guy to be a veteran on the bench and also play some center minutes in a pinch, Olynyk could give them that. He may stay in San Antonio, but the Knicks could be an option.