Knicks already need to start looking for more Karl-Anthony Towns help

For the most part, the New York Knicks were able to keep their 2026 NBA Championship core intact. Unfortunately, there was one exception: Mitchell Robinson. New York signed Andre Drummond to replace him as the backup to Karl-Anthony Towns, but they may need more than just him come playoff time. The Knicks already need to be on the lookout for more center help.

Drummond is a fine backup option. He’s a solid player who can soak up some regular-season minutes. But Robinson was a notch above. His rebounding and interior defense are going to be huge losses for the Knicks. And even he needed some help in the playoffs at times, with Mike Brown looking to Ariel Hukporti for spot minutes.

The harsh reality of the Knicks’ center position is that Drummond isn’t enough. They need to start looking for more help for KAT. And they need to start keeping their eye out right now.

Knicks still need another center

For the time being, the Knicks will be fine with Drummond. KAT and he can both play relatively regular minutes, especially in the regular season. But is that how the Knicks want to walk into the playoffs?

As things stand, the Knicks don’t have a single other center on their roster. That’s not really going to cut it for the entire year. And what’s worse is that New York doesn’t really have another guy who can play center.

Mohamad Diawara could – in theory – play some small-ball five minutes, but that’s a lot to ask from a guy who was one of the last picks in the draft just over one year ago.

Josh Hart could theoretically play some small-ball five minutes if the Knicks were comfortable with the matchup, but it’s not ideal. The same goes for OG Anunoby.

In reality, the Knicks just need to find another center to play behind KAT and Drummond. Whoever they target doesn’t have to be an every-night option. The Knicks just need some other option on the roster.

Going into the playoffs with only two center options on the roster is a bad idea for the Knicks. They cannot afford to have that little depth behind Towns.

For the most part, the Knicks have done a great job of just keeping their team together after bringing home a championship last season. Almost their entire team is back in town.

But they still need to add another center, even if he’s nothing more than another body at the position.