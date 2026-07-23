Andre Drummond already filling in for Mitchell Robinson as Knicks' enforcer

The New York Knicks lost arguably their biggest "enforcer" when Mitchell Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Boston Celtics. But the center they signed to replace him, Andre Drummond, may already be taking up for him in a key off-court way.

NBA 2K announced on Wednesday that San Antonio Spurs superstar (and NBA Finals MVP runner-up, probably) Victor Wembanyama would grace the cover of NBA 2K27. In response, the Knicks' newest center asked why his new Captain — Jalen Brunson — didn't get the nod instead.

Defense might be the trait that separates Robinson and Drummond on the court, but New York's reserve big is certainly off to a good start when it comes to setting the tone off of it.

How’s @jalenbrunson1 not the cover ? — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) July 22, 2026

Drummond has big shoes to fill as Knicks' backup center

Replacing the formerly longest-tenured player on any team is a tall task. Robinson's unique personality, however, was always going to make it a near impossibility for whoever took his job next.

Drummond has an inherent leg up with the Knicks' fanbase, given that he hails from Mount Vernon, NY and gives the team's roster some more local representation. He also brings a reputation for offensive rebounding that more specifically addresses the hole left by Robinson.

The center will be able to help his Knicks get extra possessions. It's what he's able to do with them, particularly around the rim, that truly separates him from his predecessor. Last season, Robinson made over 72% of his shots around the rim — good enough for the NBA's 88th percentile, according to Dunks & Threes.

Drummond, on the other hand, shot just 52.6% in the same zone. That landed in just the seventh percentile, a borderline unfathomable result for a 7-foot center with Drummond's strength.

The big man's lack of ability around the basket could certainly have something to do with the fact that Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse had him take about a quarter of his shots from behind the 3-point arc. If Drummond was going to finish less efficiently than a small guard at the rim, why not have him go for the extra point? The opportunity cost was potentially lower than that of any other center's in the league.

Mike Brown's Knicks, though, should have the spacing to help make the most of Drummond's knack for offensive rebounds. New York has sneakily dedicated itself to winning the possession battle over the last several seasons — even across their pair of head coaches — and their newest big man definitively fits that bill.

After all, Brown clearly had it too easy in his first year coaching the Knicks. He returned an NBA Championship less than 12 months after Leon Rose, and James Dolan, trusted him with the head coaching gig that carried the most pressure of all 30. Why not challenge him a bit going into year two?