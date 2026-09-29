Knicks stalled extension talks with Josh Hart hint at mid-season trade possibility

Despite being a core member of the New York Knicks and playing a major role in the team’s championship run, Josh Hart and the organization may not agree to an extension. During the Knicks’ media day, Hart said, “There hasn’t been much movement in conversation, so I don’t think it will get done.”

To say the least, that’s definitely a bit frustrating for the fans to hear — and it opens up the previously-undiscussed possibility of a mid-season trade.

Josh Hart on his extension: "When there's uncertainty...there's gonna be a lot of rumors, and you know at a human level, that can wear people down."



"There hasn't been much movement in conversation so I don't think it will get done." — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) September 28, 2026

Next summer, Hart has a $22.3 million team option. With this being treated similarly to an expiring contract, and how valuable that is under the new CBA, several teams around the league will likely show interest in the 31-year-old wing closer to the deadline.

Between now and then, hopefully the ball gets rolling in a productive direction and an extension is signed. This should be a world where the Knicks don't have to take any of that interest seriously. Hart is one of those players who don’t come around often, and that’s ultimately why he needs to be secured for the long run.

If the New York Knicks try to trade Josh Hart, they'd get interest

Josh Hart is an elite role player and has done essentially everything needed for the New York Knicks. From scoring the rock when the team needs it most, to rebounding like no other player of his size, to even helping keep the locker room together, Hart has embraced being a true Knick in every sense of the word.

Last season, Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 66 games, shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

These numbers say a lot about Hart’s value, and if that’s not enough, the Knicks’ superstar guard Jalen Brunson made it known himself following New York’s game one win in the NBA Finals versus the San Antonio Spurs.

That said, as much as the Knicks would benefit from extending him, Hart, who is still in his prime, would draw a ton of interest on the trade market.

Competitive teams in need of Hart’s services, like the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic, may even be the first ones to call.

The Knicks should set the asking price high, if they have to set one at all. That could lead to valuable draft compensation and young talent coming back in return in the scenario where Hart's representatives can't meet Leon Rose in the middle.

These are two areas the team needs to improve on asset-wise, and doing so would help keep the foundation for the future strong. The current structure could certainly continue to compete for a title without Hart, but it'd be much harder without his energy, leadership, and versatile skill set.