Josh Hart shouldn’t have to matter this much for the Knicks

Head coach Mike Brown and the New York Knicks' staff should rely most on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's two highly-paid stars, and expect the role players to contribute accordingly. That’s how the game works. However, for some reason, Josh Hart has an extensive, and rapidly-growing, list of responsibilities. That should not be the case.

In year nine, Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc. These numbers are exceptional for a contract worth about $20 million annually. Over time, he’s truly become the heart and soul of the team.

That said, Hart being the team's motor to this extent might not be sustainable. The veteran's hustle has helped keep the team afloat in a stacked Eastern Conference, and will seemingly need to be the catalyst of their potential playoff run. That's a lot of responsibility for someone that isn't supposed to be one of the team's four-best players.

Trouble will brew if the need for Josh Hart’s production sustains

Josh Hart is a stud for the Knicks. He has an argument for being on one of the better value contracts in the league. The fanbase loves him because of his likable personality and how he's always willing to fight for a win, no questions asked.

Hart has also come a long way and managed to build his reputation by stepping into different roles and excelling. Players like this are rare, and the Knicks shouldn't take him for granted. But should they be this reliant on him to play with some grit?

When there’s a key absence, like Tuesday night against the Pacers without Brunson, Hart can step up offensively. He dropped 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five three-pointers, and two steals. He only missed one shot (12-13 from the field).

But, at the end of the day, Hart is a role player. This means that only so much should be expected of him nightly. His big-time games are great regular season stories, helping the team get through the grind of a long season. In the playoffs, however, relying on that could be the recipe for a disaster.

The solution is simple. Other players need to take initiative, starting with Karl-Anthony Towns and team captain Jalen Brunson. This way, Hart’s life is easier, and there is a better balance all around. That will be a key to success when the season is at stake.