The Knicks' worst fear could be playing out in front of them

The New York Knicks went from hoping for ping-pong balls to an NBA title in four years under their new front office. The turnaround, executed without tanking for a single quarter of a single game, was remarkable in both speed and execution. But now that almost all of their chips are pushed in, the pressure is on to perform like a top-tier contender. The Athletic's John Hollinger said on the latest Zach Lowe Show that, unfortunately for New York, they look exactly like a second-tier team. That's not what anyone wants to hear with just about a month to go until the playoffs begin.

Hollinger clearly isn't buying stock in these Knicks

The senior NBA writer had a terse description of New York's up-and-down season thus far, saying it's exactly what you'd expect of a team that just isn't in that top tier.

"When I hear you talk about them, and the ups and downs, the thing that kind of goes off in my head is, 'Yeah, this is, like, what a second-tier contender looks like," Hollinger told host Zach Lowe. "This is what it looks like when you're good, but not quite good enough, right?'"

While the Knicks might not be completely out of pivots, with rumors still swirling around the NBA world regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future (or lack of it) in Milwaukee, it's tough to be wishing upon a star with a team that was supposed to be good enough to go all the way.

Much of the blame gets assigned to two-way wing Mikal Bridges, whom the Knicks' front office valued more than the five first-round picks and one swap they sent to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire him.

Lowe said as much when Hollinger cast doubt on their title hopes, responding that New York "didn't trade all that stuff to be a second-tier contender." But Bridges has mostly been the exact player that served as part of the Phoenix Suns' run to the NBA Finals in 2021. So what gives?

These Knicks tend to save their best for last

It's tough to put too much blame on the coaching staff, either: this is just Mike Brown's first season with this group, and the championship expectations he inherited were the result of a process that mostly took place with him coaching in Sacramento.

But the reasons, or rather, the excuses, matter less than the results for Knick fans eager to see this group break through. The anxiety heading into the playoffs is palpable. But one thing should still ring true to fans doubting the Knicks' mettle. For better or worse, this group has made a habit of saving their best for last.