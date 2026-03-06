Josh Hart is key to unlocking Knicks' full potential (and Zach Lowe just proved it)

Jalen Brunson may be the best player on this New York Knicks team, while Karl-Anthony Towns is their biggest X-factor.

However, Josh Hart might very well be the most important talent in regard to unlocking coach Mike Brown's coveted offensive system, and Zach Lowe just unknowingly laid out the case for why.

During a recent edition of The Zach Lowe Show, the eponymous host started boasting about how Hart has the style of play that schoolyard ballers absolutely adore -- fast-paced style with a drive to run all over the place, cut to the basket, and make plays for others.

Yes, the NBA is far from one's local rec center, but since the beginning of the season, coach Brown has wanted to run a no-set-play offensive system that generally thrives on the blacktop.

With this, coupled with Lowe's assesment of Hart's game, it seems the wing and the new Knicks headman are truly a match made in heaven.

Knicks have their own version of Draymond Green in Josh Hart

This free-flowing style of offense is directly tied to coach Brown's days serving as a Warriors assistant under Steve Kerr, who has publicly admitted to rarely drawing up plays for his team.

Needless to say, this approach has worked wonders out in Golden State, as they've managed to win four championships and go to six NBA Finals throughout his tenure at the helm.

Such a scheme certainly benefited from the legendary personnel the Dubs have had at their disposal, especially Draymond Green, who has put forth a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself by providing Swiss-Army-Knife contributions throughout his 14 years in the association.

Fortunately for the Knicks, they have a similar breed of baller in Hart, who, earlier this week, Lowe actually even compared to Green.

With his stellar all-around averages of 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.1 steals on 48.7 percent shooting from the floor and 37.8 percent shooting from deep through 51 games played this season, it more than easy to see such a correlation.

Of course, Hart may not be the four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selectee Green is, nor is he objectively on the same level of league-wide recognition like guys on his own team (Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby, etc.), but it goes without question that in order for the Knicks to reach their full potential, he'll be just as integral as anyone to the club's success.