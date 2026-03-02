Zach Lowe makes painfully obvious Josh Hart comparison Knicks fans will love

Throughout his four years in the Big Apple, Josh Hart has ingratiated himself with the New York Knicks fanbase thanks to his energizer-bunny antics on the hardwood and his ability to play well beyond his size.

A true Swiss Army Knife talent, the veteran is more than capable of plugging numerous holes within coach Mike Brown's rotation and providing a bevy of contributions wherever needed.

From rebounding and passing the rock to splashing it home from beyond the arc, Hart is without question a man of many trades.

In New York's matinee matchup against the San Antonio Spurs this past Sunday, this elite versatility was put on full display, and even earned him an incredibly complimentary comparison to Draymond Green by Zach Lowe.

Knicks forward Josh Hart draws comparison to Draymond Green

During the Knicks' 114-89 beatdown over the surging Spurs, Hart found himself stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal in his 29 minutes of action.

On top of this, he was also highly active in the pick department, setting the most ball screens in a single game he's played all season.

His efforts were integral to New York pulling out their fourth win in five games, and, during a Monday appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, earned a shout from Lowe, who linked Hart's effect on the team to that of the Warriors forward.

"That was a Josh Hart game... I think the Knicks kind of leaned into [the mindset of] if you're going to ignore Josh Hart, we're actually going to bring him up into the action... They made the most out of it. He scored on the pick-and-roll, he got open shots for Brunson. He did the Draymond thing, which I think they're going to need to do more of if teams treat him like this, which is if you're ignoring me, swing the ball back to me [and] I'll run a handoff for Mikal Bridges, who hit a three out of this, Landry Shamet, got a good three out of it," Lowe said.

Though Green is someone many fanbases around the league hold serious disdain for because of his extracurricular activities (unnecessary physicality, trash talking, etc.), it's undeniable that his services were key to the Warriors' dynastic run from the mid-2010s through the early 2020s.

Like Hart, the four-time All-Star is a jack-of-all-trades-type of talent who provides contributions not often seen from players of his stature.

Though perhaps not the headliners of their respective squads, both are individuals whom opposing teams prioritize game-planning around, as their impact on the game is multifaceted.

Add in the fact that Hart and Green are each the undisputed heart and souls of their ball clubs, and seeing the two being linked together for having similar attributes should by no means come as a surprise.

If anything, it should be cause for excitment for Knicks fans, as the team's main objective here in 2025-26 is to take home their first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973.

As Green proved on four separate occasions with Golden State, having someone of Hart's ilk is truly invaluable when pursuing such a goal.