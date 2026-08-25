Josh Hart just made his thoughts on Knicks future abundantly clear

The New York Knicks saw multiple members of their championship rotation depart this offseason. Fortunately, the extension-eligible Josh Hart doesn't appear all that eager to follow in their footsteps.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports' Caroline Fenton, Hart spoke candidly about his future career aspirations, revealing that he "absolutely" wants to remain with the Knicks for the long haul, even going as far as to say that he hopes to eventually retire with the club.

"I've always said New York is a home to me, and they've given me some of my best years of my career. It's definitely a place I want to stay at," Hart said.

Since arriving in the Big Apple back in February of 2023, Hart has established himself as a quintessential part of this Knicks core.

From his hilarious and contagious personality off the court to his Swiss Army Knife contributions on it, the veteran has not only ingratiated himself with the New York fanbase but also cemented himself as a vital piece of the club's historic 2026 title run.

After what he and these Knicks have gone through over the past three-and-a-half seasons, it's undeniable that Josh Hart has earned the right to stay with the organization for as long as his heart desires.

Josh Hart may need to accept financial compromise to stay with Knicks

Hart has made it clear that staying with the Knicks is his main priority. Of course, doing so may come at a slight cost.

As of right now, the wing is eligible to ink a new deal for up to $132 million over four years.

Unfortunately, because of the hardships of the new CBA, coupled with the high-end cash already attached to existing players on the roster, New York agreeing to such a payday seems rather unlikely.

Because of this, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic believes a "sweet spot" agreement of $60-62 million in total salary would be the ideal way to keep Hart and the Knicks together.

Now, granted, this is more than half of what he's able to sign for, and roughly $20 million less than what he's currently making.

However, over the past few years, several members of this Knicks team have shown a willingness to sacrifice financially for the benefit of the club.

Whether it's superstar Jalen Brunson forfeiting $113 million during the summer of 2024 or, more recently, role players like Landry Shamet optionally taking less than market value to return this offseason, there's no shortage of examples of players taking less for the sake of the team.

With Hart hinting at a desire to stick with the Knicks for good, who's to say he won't be next to make such a sacrifice?