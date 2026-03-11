Knicks' playoff confidence remains high against long-time East rival

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, who reside just a few hundred miles apart, have a rivalry that dates back decades. It’s almost always an intense matchup that neither team backs down from. That won’t be changing anytime soon, as Marc Stein on The All NBA Podcast mentioned that he thinks the Knicks believe they can take down the Celtics in a playoff series, even after Boston recently got Jayson Tatum back from injury.

This is the exact confidence Knicks fans want to see. The only way New York will win, if a matchup transpires, is if they think they are the better team, and that stems from the hunger, drive, and eagerness to show no mercy, specifically against the Celtics.

The Knicks’ belief is also reasonable, despite sitting a seed behind in the Eastern Conference standings, given how well Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Co. have been performing.

If the Knicks can do it once, they can do it again

Of course, the New York Knicks should be walking around with their chest high, believing they can beat any team in a seven-game series. But, in regard to the Boston Celtics, they found success just last season, and it was a memory no Knicks fan could ever forget.

The Knicks didn’t even need the full seven games; they took care of business in six, and it was because everyone wanted to win to prove, on the biggest stage possible, that there is no debate in who's more dominant.

This season, though, the Knicks have made massive changes, and it all started with a new system that head coach Mike Brown enforced since taking the keys over from Tom Thibodeau.

Brown has instilled a defensive sense of urgency for Karl-Anthony Towns, created opportunities for Mohamed Diawara and Landry Shamet to break out, and run a higher-level, more powerful offense through Jalen Brunson.

Additionally, the proof is in the pudding. The Knicks lead the regular-season series versus the C’s, 2-1, and both of their wins have been by double figures. In their only loss, Boston went down to the wire and almost blew a lead that Knicks fans wouldn’t have stopped laughing at.

One could easily argue that Boston gained the upper hand with Jayson Tatum’s remarkable return from his Achilles injury, but it doesn't seem to have nullified the Knicks’ confidence.

If anything, the Knicks should be thrilled to see Boston. They'd have motivation to end their season early, once again.