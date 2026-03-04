It is no secret that the New York Knicks need to be strong defensively, particularly in the front-court. Many have questioned whether Karl-Anthony Towns can help make that happen as the Knicks’ starting center, with head coach Mike Brown depending on him to play the majority of games there even with Mitchell Robinson healthy. But contrary to a career-long trend regarding flaws in coverage, Towns has been exceptional on defense lately. And the metrics over a sufficient sample size are there to back him up.

Throughout the last 15 games, amongst centers who have suited up for at least 10 of them and averaged 15 or more minutes, Towns has the second-best defensive rating in the NBA at 99.0, and is just barely behind Neemias Queta (98.7) for the top spot.

Additionally, Towns came up big-time in his recent matchups against some of the best big men in the business, Victor Wembanyama (seven turnovers) and Alperen Sengun (six turnovers).

It's looking like time to flip the narrative on Towns. He has become a legitimate force, and his evolution is partly why the Knicks have been regarded as one of the best in the East this season.

Knicks need Karl-Anthony Towns to keep this up through playoffs

To some, accepting that Karl-Anthony Towns is a quality defensive center is unbelievable. But to Knicks fans this year, it has been reality. He has made it a point to anchor the paint with effort and almost 250 pounds of pure strength. To no surprise, the Knicks feel the difference.

Now that Towns has discovered the formula, he cannot get comfortable or look back. His eyes should be focused only on what is ahead, as the Knicks still have to face Nikola Jokic and Chet Holmgren in coming days.

Then come the playoffs, when Towns must hustle like never before – and a bit extra if the Knicks land a first-round battle with Bam Adebayo’s Miami Heat or Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers.

This is when Towns must be on his best behavior. Because if he is not, he's only hurting himself and his team. The Knicks’ season, which has gone extremely well thus far, could be at risk of being cut unnecessarily short.

There is clearly a lot of pressure on the six-time All-Star. He is expected to dominate the offensive side of the ball, yet he is evidently hungry for that championship feeling and will do what it takes on either end to help New York get there.