Mike Brown has a painfully obvious way to unlock Knicks' offense

For the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, head coach Mike Brown must focus on one key way to invite additional success into his lineups: spacing. This could truly make or break the New York Knicks’ championship odds, and with a 40-plus percent three-point shooter in Landry Shamet, Brown can unlock the abundance of potential the offense has by starting him over Josh Hart.

One might wonder why Brown would be in search of a replacement for Hart when he has a great connection with franchise superstar Jalen Brunson, the system down like the back of his hand through 37 starts, and epitomizes being a coach’s pet?

Well, opponents are giving Hart room to fire his shot off from a distance, which Brown has acknowledged. And Hart hasn’t been making them pay as of late. This is a problem, and it’s causing the Knicks to leave points, and essentially wins, off the table.

Opponents are forced to respect Landry Shamet’s jumper

Unlike Josh Hart, who is a career 34.6% from beyond the arc and has gone seven for his last 32, Landry Shamet is one of the top shooting specialists the New York Knicks have to offer, and that’s a fact backed by statistics.

In 38 games, the 28-year-old is averaging 10.1 points on 41.2% from three, third-best on the Knicks, on 5.2 attempts. That’s as solid as it gets from a role player on a three-million-dollar contract.

He is evidently high on the scouting report as someone that cannot be left open, needs a hand in his grill at all times, and is one of the few players on the Knicks that can single-handedly take control of a game once in a heat-check.

If you’re Mike Brown, and Shamet is thriving off the bench while the spacing is a bit crooked with the starters, the lineup adjustment is standing in plain sight. It immediately nullifies the advantage defenses have against the Knicks and puts Brown’s game plan in a better position to succeed.

Granted, Hart does bring exceptional rebounding and energy to the table. He has been elite at his size for years, but Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby can be experts in the same department.

If they can bridge the gap, and the Knicks reap the offensive benefits of Shamet's shooting, they will be in prime position to make a title run.