No one's more grateful for coach Mike Brown than Knicks wing Landry Shamet

In less than a season running the show, it's become more than apparent that coach Mike Brown has been responsible for bringing about widespread change within the New York Knicks organization compared to Tom Thibodeau's regime.

Arguably, the biggest difference is his usage of wing Landry Shamet, and the veteran could not be more grateful.

Following New York's recent 114-89 beatdown of the San Antonio Spurs, the 28-year-old was quite vocal about the impact Brown has had on him from a confidence standpoint here in 2025-26, telling reporters that it "feels good" to have a coach who believes in what he can provide to the team.

"It's good to have belief in you. It feels good... My job's just to show up every night and try to bring it and do whatever it is I can to help us win. It certainly helps when you know you have that confidence behind you. I'm super fortunate and grateful for Mike and his stance on me," Shamet said.

Landry Shamet has greatly benefited from Knicks coaching change

In 50 games played last season, Shamet found himself averaging career-lows in points (5.7) and minutes (15.2) while registering in with his worst PER (9.7) since the 2019-20 campaign.

Now, here in his first year under Brown's reign, the vet has clearly pulled a 180 in the on-court production department and is truly amid a career-best run.

Through 36 games played, he's posting impressive per-game averages of 9.9 points (career-best), 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc (career-high) while clocking in with an offensive rating of 130 and a PER of 13.0 (both career-bests).

Needless to say, Shamet has leveled up from both a counting stats and advanced metrics standpoint from last year to now, and the Knicks are undoubtedly benefiting (he holds the fifth-best on-off net rating among those who have played over 35 games) as a result.

Landry Shamet playing key role in Knicks rookie's ascension

Here in 2025-26, Shamet hasn't only been an impactful presence on the court, but also in the mentorship department.

Amid rookie Mohamed Diawara's recent breakout, the veteran has been an outspoken supporter and a positive reinforcer for the forward, as he recently admitted to yelling "shoot it" every time the ball touches the youngster's hands.

Every time Mo Diawara gets the ball, Landry Shamet has been yelling at him, 'SHOOT IT'



"I want that kid to stay aggressive...we know how talented he is" pic.twitter.com/DD1vPOhqfp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 1, 2026

Clearly, this encouragement has been taken in by the forward, as he recently set the record for the most three-pointers attempted per minute with 13 in 15 minutes of action during their recent Sunday matinee against the Spurs.

Despite the fact that they're technically competing with each other for minutes and essentially provide the same on-court attributes (i.e., they're both 3&D talents), Shamet has chosen the high road and has taken Diawara under his wing, which has paid off rather well for the recently scorching-hot Knicks.