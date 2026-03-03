Mohamed Diawara just got career-changing boost from unlikely Knicks teammate

New York Knicks rookie Mohamed Diawara just got the ultimate confidence boost from Landry Shamet. Shamet told Diawara to keep shooting the ball, urging him to get up a shot almost anytime he had the chance to. The result? Diawara took 13 three-pointers in just 14:55 of action. He shot 4-of-13.

The Knicks veteran made sure to give his rookie the ultimate confidence in himself, and for a guy who’s still trying to keep his spot in the every-night rotation, that’s huge. New York should want Diawara to play freely, because if he does, he’ll be the best version of himself.

Having a guy like Shamet instill confidence in him will be crucial to Diawara’s development.

Landry Shamet instilled confidence in Mohamed Diawara

Nobody was expecting much from Diawara when the Knicks drafted him. They picked him with the No. 51 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Only eight players were selected after him.

However, Mike Brown has trusted Diawara in some big moments, and he’s earned a ton of opportunities to get on the floor this season. And lately, those chances have expanded even more.

Every time Mo Diawara gets the ball, Landry Shamet has been yelling at him, 'SHOOT IT'



"I want that kid to stay aggressive...we know how talented he is" pic.twitter.com/DD1vPOhqfp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 1, 2026

With the addition of Jeremy Sochan as a buyout guy, some people expected Diawara’s minutes to be affected. But it’s clear that the Knicks believein their rookie to be a big-time player.

That said, Diawara isn’t the best three-point shooter. Even though he’s shooting an impressive 39.8% from deep this season, it’s on low volume at just 1.7 attempts per game.

But Shamet’s encouragement led to Diawara letting it fly on Sunday night. Although he only made four of his 13 attempts, he showed the willingness to shoot. And sometimes, that’s half the battle.

Teams may not be as willing to help off him if they know that he’s going to shoot the ball without hesitation. Confidence breeds success, especially as a three-point shooter.

Diawara’s 13 attempts came in a huge 114-89 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The rookie finished the night with 14 points, four rebounds, one steal, and one assist while shooting 5-of-14 from the field and 4-of-13 from deep range.

It was an impressive showing, especially from a growth standpoint. Actually shooting the shot is half the battle. And Shamet helped Diawara believe in himself.

If the Knicks want Diawara to pan out as a role player, they need to invest in him. Invest in his development, invest in his growth, and especially invest in his confidence.

On Sunday night, Shamet helped them do just that.