Knicks may be out of the LeBron sweepstakes before they even begin

LeBron James is entering free agency this summer, and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in doubt. Naturally, this gives way to speculation about why he might or should sign with the New York Knicks. That conjecture isn’t going away—even though the financial logistics of LeBron coming to the Big Apple make it potentially impossible.

Speaking on The Putback with Ian Begley, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said, at around the 45:05 minute mark, that he has “not heard LeBron James is willing to play for an exception. He went on to add: “And trust me, I’ve asked the question.”

If this is indeed the case, we can rule out the Knicks as even a pipe-dream destination for the four-time MVP.

The Knicks need LeBron to sign for the minimum

By “exception,” Windhorst is referring to either the veteran’s minimum exception ($3.9 million in LeBron’s case), or one of the mid-level exceptions, which range from $5 million (taxpayer) to $15 million (non-taxpayer). New York needs King James to sign for the vet’s minimum one.

All the Knicks have to spend, as of now, are minimum contracts. Second-apron teams don’t even get the mini mid-level ($5 million). While the cap sheet is currently $16.5 million beneath the second apron, this doesn’t factor in New York’s first-round pick or free agents like Mitchell Robinson, Mohamed Diawara (restricted), and Landry Shamet.

Even if the Knicks manage to stay out of the second apron, the mini MLE won’t do them much good on the LeBron front. His minimum salary is $3.9 million. Adding $1.1 million isn’t going to make a difference.

Forget about New York accessing the bigger MLE, too. It needs to be at least $15 million below the first apron to throw that LeBron’s way. As things stand, the team is within $4 million of the first apron. That, again, doesn’t include re-signing free agents.

Acquiring LeBron via sign-and-trade is similarly out of the question. That hard-caps the team at the first apron as well. Even if the Knicks let all their own free agents walk, the $3.6 million in first-apron room they have now doesn’t include LeBron’s next salary, or filling out the roster.

New York probably isn’t going to land LeBron, but…

…that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t try.

Look, this is a long shot. Let’s say LeBron is willing to accept the minimum. Why would he sign with the Knicks instead of his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers? Especially if next year, as many predict, is his last one?

Still, the Knicks aren’t in a position to write off any opportunity. So much of what they do this offseason rests on what happens during the playoffs, but this refers to bigger swings, like the one it would take to bag Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A LeBron-to-New York scenario, on the other hand, doesn’t require as much shuffling around. It’s predicated on him signing for the minimum in the first place. That outcome fits anything the Knicks do, whether they make a big trade, dip into the second apron, shave salary, whatever.

Signing LeBron, at the allotted price point, is something they push for even if they win the whole darn thing. In which case, you can argue the Knicks are more likely to begin next season with LeBron rather than Giannis.

At the same time, this might say more about the team’s slim odds of acquiring either one. Because if LeBron is the more gettable target but also not willing to sign for the minimum, the Knicks won’t actually have the chance to get him at all.