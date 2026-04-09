Knicks urged to pursue non-Giannis superstar for 'legit shot' at championship run

Over the past few weeks, rumblings about the New York Knicks pursuing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason have officially resurfaced.

Considering their championship-round-or-bust mandate, anything shy of an NBA Finals berth could bring about some serious shake-ups for the organization. Because of this, seeing Giannis' name being thrown out there as a possible target this summer should come as no surprise.

However, in a league as flush with talent as the NBA is, it would be rather foolish for Leon Rose and company to have just one player on their superstar wish list. Frankly, there are a plethora of ballers who could be argued as tremendous potential additions to New York's title-hungry roster.

Just recently, former NBA center turned analyst Kendrick Perkins even laid out his case for why LeBron James should be near the top of the Knicks' radar.

"If I'm Bron, I would really, really consider playing my last year with the New York Knicks... The Knicks still have a roster where if you add a LeBron James, yea you might have to give up some pieces, [but] still having a legit shot at making a championship run," Perkins said.

Knicks have more options outside of going all-in for Giannis

As things currently stand, LeBron is playing out the final year of his two-year, $101.3 million deal with the Lakers.

Though no one's quite sure what he has in mind as far as his playing future is concerned, many suspect that the two most likely destinations for the future Hall of Famer should he opt to come back for year 24 are Cleveland or Los Angeles.

However, James and the Knicks have been linked for years now, dating as far back as his 2010 free agency period. Add this to the fact that New York is a legitimate title contender as constructed, as well as the well-documented love LeBron has for playing at Madison Square Garden, and a union of the two is far from out of the realm of possibility.

Now, granted, fans may be left aghast by the hypothetical scenario of the Knicks passing on a pursuit of the 31-year-old, in-his-prime legend in Giannis for someone like James, who is past peak and will be entering his age-42 season come 2026-27.

Of course, by doing so, the ball club would still be adding a multi-talented, highly versatile star with championship experience (an attribute New York could still use more of within their arsenal) while avoiding the lofty asking price it will presumably take to pry Giannis away from Milwaukee.

Let's not forget that, despite being in the twilight years of his career, LeBron is still an All-Star in this league who finds himself posting 20.8 points, 7.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 51.2 percent shooting per night.

Being able to secure such production off the free agency market (assuming they can shed enough salary elsewhere to make such an exchange even feasible) instead of offloading virtually all of the remaining assets they have left post the 2024 Mikal Bridges trade for arguably an equally risky star in Giannis might not be as egregious a move as it appears on the surface.