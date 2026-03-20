Bucks' new Giannis mandate gives Knicks yet another reason for offseason hope

The flames of New York Knicks' pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo might have just gotten a mild fanning. Milwaukee Bucks governors Wes Edens and Jimmy Haslam recently spoke with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, telling the reporter that they "can't afford" to let the Greak Freak become an unrestricted free agent.

The two governors' public plea for the superstar to give them some clarity seems like a solid depiction of where the two parties are as the 2026 NBA Playoffs approach. If Antetokounmpo is willing to extend, they're glad to keep him in town. If he's not, the governors made it clear that they feel a trade is the only other option. And most importantly, the team seemingly has no idea which path the 2021 Finals MVP is going to choose.

Bucks governors say Giannis must either extend – or go

The duo in ultimate charge of the Bucks' future would obviously like to see Antetokounmpo stay. But, as started to become the case around the 2026 trade deadline, they seem to finally be considering what the superstar's exit from the only team he's ever played for might look like. Edens told ESPN that if Giannis doesn't seem long for Milwaukee, they need to be willing to trade him.

"Giannis is going into the last year, so one of two things will happen. Either he will be extended or he'll be traded. ... The likelihood you'll let him just kind of play out the last year, we can't afford that. It's not consistent with what's good for the organization. That's not a Giannis issue. That's any player that's in their last year," Edens told Shelburne.

It makes sense that a small-market team like the Bucks is handling this with care. Edens said the quiet part out loud when he mentioned that they, even if it's ironic given his billionaire status, cannot afford to lose Antetokounmpo for nothing. Trading him to whatever team he decides he'll play for next might not land the Bucks the kind of return they want, but it's certainly better than the return they'd get if the star walked in free agency.

The Knicks will have a better offer for Antetokounmpo in the offseason than they did at the deadline, anyway, meaning that this could still work out pretty decently for fans hoping to see the Greek Freak land in New York City. If things keep trending the way they have been, and Giannis decides it's time to move on from Milwaukee, the Knicks just might be in prime position to land him.