NBA insider delivers update on Knicks' Giannis chase that will leave fans tense

The New York Knicks have been revealed to be one of four teams in hot pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, leaving teams without much time to make an offer that leaves the Bucks deciding it's worth it to forego the chance that they can recuperate more draft capital over the offseason. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Monday that the Knicks seem to prefer that Giannis is dealt over the offseason on a live show for Bleacher Report.

Knicks seem to prefer giving this group a shot before making Giannis deal

The insider was discussing the team's pursuit of Antetokounmpo when he implied that, if they had any control over the timeline of a trade for the 2021 Finals MVP, they would prefer something happen in the summer.

"What can the Knicks do, if they're not getting Giannis, which I don't think New York is really trying so hard to get Giannis right now. I think they believe in this group, to a certain extent. I mean, their owner James Dolan came out on local radio here in New York and said this group has the ability to win the championship. And he expects them to. If they don't, then I think we will see a re-emphasis of trying to go get Giannis from Milwaukee, if he's still in Milwaukee and not traded on Thursday," Fischer said.

Few things would change about the Knicks' offer, but those changes could help them provide something closer to what the Bucks are looking for in return for the superstar. It's been consistently reported that the team wants blue-chip young players and draft capital in return, and they'd need a surplus of one of the two to compensate for the lack of either.

While the Knicks don't have much in the way of young players due for larger contracts and roles – or draft picks because of previous blockbuster deals – they would be able to offer more draft capital over the offseason. Mitchell Robinson, the longest-tenured player on the team, would no longer be under contract. But the Bucks, who recently acquired two-way center Myles Turner, are likely to prefer draft capital to having Robinson as a backup.

As a result, it seems like the Knicks know their offer for Antetokounmpo is better in the offseason. And the Bucks, who are technically in no rush to move the 2021 Finals MVP, benefit from making sure they get the best return possible. If Giannis is going anywhere ahead of the deadline, it's clear the Knicks want it to be to them.

But if nothing gets done before Thursday, it could benefit all parties involved. Even if the Greek Freak isn't a Knick before the deadline, it might not be a problem so long as he's still a Buck.