Absurd Giannis rumor gives Knicks every reason to overhaul their priorities

The New York Knicks have a well-known interest in acquiring two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. They were heavy favorites to land him during the 2025 offseason and resurfaced as a potential destination ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

As rumors pile up in regard to the Bucks' reported asking price and the uncertainty in regard to how serious they are about trading him, the Knicks must be willing to abandon their pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

Much could change between now and the offseason, including a potential run to a title that would likely render an Antetokounmpo trade obsolete. A blockbuster report has surfaced, however, that pokes holes in the realistic nature of the dream of landing the future Hall of Famer, regardless of how the season ends.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Bucks are setting Antetokounmpo's asking price at an astronomically high rate.

"Multiple sources across the league said the Bucks' asking price was enormous, with an executive from a third team describing the Bucks' process as "gauging the market" and their price as "all our draft picks and good young players." The Golden State Warriors offer included four unprotected first-round picks in pursuit of Antetokounmpo, sources said, but never seemed to gain much momentum on a deal.

To make matters worse, an anonymous source informed Shelburne that they've dealt with Bucks management on a consistent basis and have no idea how to gauge their intentions.

"This has nothing to do with Giannis and whether he asks out," said one source with knowledge of the team's operations. "It's about who's making the decision on whether to trade Giannis, and I don't think anyone knows that. I deal with them all the time and honestly it depends on the day. They're not even close to being ready to make a decision like that."

The Knicks may still find a way to acquire Antetokounmpo, but if this is the cost of landing him, then they need to develop a strong list of alternative options.

Rivals unclear on if Bucks are even willing to trade Giannis

The Knicks would undoubtedly make a leap toward winning a championship if they were able to pair Jalen Brunson with a former Finals MVP in Antetokounmpo. What's becoming painfully unclear, however, is whether or not the Bucks are even willing to move their franchise player.

It's understandable for Milwaukee to be reluctant to do so considering what Antetokounmpo means to the city and organization, but their asking price implies there's nothing New York can realistically do to acquire him.

The money aligns on a trade that would send Antetokounmpo to New York and Karl-Anthony Towns plus a surplus of draft picks to Milwaukee. Shelburne's report includes the note, however, that the Bucks are eyeing players such as VJ Edgecombe and Evan Mobley in a potential Antetokounmpo deal.

Considering Edgecombe is 20, Mobley is 24, and Towns is 30, it's fair to question if the Bucks would prioritize a player who's already in their prime considering how far they otherwise are from contending.

Giannis rollercoaster is quickly becoming too much of a headache for Knicks to justify

The Knicks have other options and contracts to include, of course, but the rollercoaster ride is beginning to be a bit too ridiculous to endure. Yes, Antetokounmpo and Brunson would form an elite 1-2 punch capable of ending the team's championship drought.

The question is simple: What other golden opportunities might the Knicks miss out on if they continue to prioritize Antetokounmpo?

This has nothing to do with his talent or fit, but instead the sincere possibility that New York could go all-in on Antetokounmpo and miss out on other options. In that scenario, they'd wait Milwaukee out, fail to acquire the former Defensive Player of the Year, and then find themselves at the mercy of the market.

For instance: If the Knicks hypothetically pursued Kawhi Leonard, his market value could be weighed against Antetokounmpo's. If the Bucks remove Antetokounmpo from the market or trade him elsewhere, however, then the LA Clippers could instantly make Leonard more costly to acquire.

Insert whichever player you'd like and the scenario remains realistic, as the fight for leverage in non-Antetokounmpo trades is a battle that Leon Rose must wage before he's too far behind.

Knicks can't allow Bucks' Giannis uncertainty to limit other options

It must be noted that there's no real issue with the Knicks making Antetokounmpo their top priority this coming summer. The problem is if they hold off on pursuing other options for too long for their own good and thus squander an opportunity to otherwise improve.

Considering the Bucks already put teams in that position ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, it's hardly impossible to imagine such a scenario playing out during the offseason.

Compounded by the cost that the Knicks would struggle to pay, it's time to start thinking of other options. Landing Antetokounmpo would be a dream, but there are other paths to meaningful improvement if the time comes to prioritize such a goal.

For the sake of its future, New York simply can't remain in a holding pattern because of a franchise that doesn't seem to know what it wants to do.