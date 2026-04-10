Knicks’ offseason hype is missing one crucial detail

Offseason speculation remains currency for the New York Knicks. From the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo to LeBron James’ free agency to the retention of their own players, they remain a hotbed for what-happens-next conjecture. The harsh truth, though, is that any and all Knicks offseason speculation remains virtually pointless.

And this will not change until we know how the playoffs end.

The Knicks’ playoff run will dictate how they approach the offseason

Will they re-enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes when they inevitably kick off again this summer? Should they be lining up to pitch LeBron James on heading to the Big Apple at a discount? Are they going to pony up to keep Mitchell Robinson? Extend Deuce McBride?

"If I'm Bron I would really, really consider playing my last year with the New York Knicks."@KendrickPerkins thinks LeBron should leave the Lakers this offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/DmMVbe0U78 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2026

These are just a few of the questions and topics being bandied about. They are all fun to debate, and also fair. But they can’t be answered. Not yet, anyway.

Everything hinges on the relative success (or failure) of the Knicks’ playoff jaunt. The emphasis here must be placed upon “relative.” Despite New York’s self-imposed championship-or-bust expectations, the complexion and severity of what this offseason entails will vary depending on when the team’s season ends.

A first- or second-round exit guarantees turnover galore. The Knicks will sniff around every possible available star, including Giannis. They will hock Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges and probably anyone not named Jalen Brunson to any front office that will listen. They most certainly won’t dream of entering the second apron to keep this core together.

Bowing out again in the conference finals could culminate in the same nuclear approach. Then again, does a loss in the pre-championship round come in seven games? Six? Five?

The length and overall competitiveness of a conference finals letdown will drive the Knicks’ activity. Ditto for a trip to the NBA Finals (for the first time since 1999!).

Depending on how “close” they seem, maybe they poke around Giannis trades but prioritize higher-end depth than they have now. Perhaps they re-sign Robinson, but offload other money to remain beneath the second apron. The depth of their playoff run will assuredly have an impact on whether they look to retain guys like Mohamed Diawara (restricted), Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet (Early Bird), and potentially Jose Alvarado (player option).

Win the whole darn thing, maybe KAT gets extended rather than traded. Perhaps the Knicks still sniff around the Giannis market, but only to troll the Milwaukee Bucks. Signing LeBron at the minimum would probably be something they consider no matter what, but would he be as interested in New York if it didn’t come with the opportunity to end a championship drought more than five decades in the making?

Everything is on the table…for now

It is worth monitoring any number of scenarios whenever you feel like it. It is even worth making certain assumptions.

New York, for instance, will likely investigate Giannis’ availability with or without a championship. But we can’t know for sure. Not yet.

Perhaps more than any other NBA team, the Knicks’ offseason is inextricably tethered to how and where their playoffs end—the Giannis pursuit, pitching LeBron, chasing other stars, re-signing their own players, extending Deuce McBride, keeping KAT, Bridges, Josh Hart, the whole nine. Everyone would do well to keep this in mind as they try to figure out what’s next, and understand that we can’t.

More than ever, the Knicks have a team, and a fanbase, that needs to live entirely in the moment.